The Tatum Eagles competed in the bi-district round of the UIL basketball playoffs against the Sabine Cardinals on Tuesday night at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum. Results were not avaliable as of Tuesday’s press deadline.
Tatum went undefeated in their district play this season, recording seven triple-digit wins (six of which were won during district play). The Eagles were also ranked first in their district.
Tatum entered into the bi-district match after coming off of a 101-60 home win against the Waskom Wildcats last week.
During the first round of district play, Tatum also defeated Waskom 100-43.
Waskom finished with a third-place ranking in the district and advanced to the playoffs as well.
The Sabine Cardinals finished in fifth place in their district and held a 2-7 record.
The winner of this bi-district match will face the victor of Tuesday night’s Chapel Hill vs. New Boston match. Results from that match were also not avaliable before press time.
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs finished their district play in second place with a 9-3 record.
The New Boston Lions held a 7-5 record in district play with a third-place ranking.
Both teams went into bi-district after taking close district losses.
Last season, Tatum advanced to the UIL championship game in the San Antonio Aladome, where they took a tough loss to San Antonio’s Cole Cougars.
Despite taking the lead in the first quarter, Cole came back strong in the second quarter and overpowered the Eagles.
According to the UIL guidelines, the area championship round must be played between this Thursday and Saturday.