Tatum’s Lady Eagles sported a 49-45 win over the Henderson Lady Lions Tuesday night as they hosted a pre-district match.
This match bumps up the Lady Eagles’ overall season record to 8-3. The Lady Lions’ overall season record falls to 2-3.
In the first quarter, the Lady Lions were eager to assert dominance as they leaped ahead to 15 points. Tatum lagged behind with nine points.
The Tatum Lady Eagles would go on to stay down in the second quarter. Tatum added four more points to their score, but Henderson left them in the dust with a score of 29.
The tables slowly but surely began to turn in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles regained their footing, but the Lady Lions refused to lose their grip on them. At the end of the third quarter, the score was tied 33-33.
In the final quarter, both teams fought tooth-and-nail to get ahead, but the Lady Eagles came out on top with 49-45.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez lead the Lady Eagles as she scored 18 points. Also, she walked off the court with three rebounds, five steals, and three assists.
Behind her, Kerrigan Biggs added 11 points to the Lady Eagles’ side of the scoreboard. She also had eight rebounds, two assists, and three blcoks.
Tatum’s Jada Moore-Simon contributed six points with three rebounds and two steals.
Lady Eagle Trinity Edwards had four points, two steals, five assists, and two blocks.
Emma Wiley walked off the court with four points, three rebounds, and two steals for the Lady Eagles.
Rhianna Harris scored two points and had two rebounds.
Aundrea Badley had four points, six rebound, and four assists.
Tatum’s Lady Eagles are scheduled to have a bye week now and travel to Waskom at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21 to begin their district season.