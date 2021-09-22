TATUM - After trailing 8-0 at the end of one, the Tatum Eagles (4-0) scored on eight possessions in a row to take a 56-14 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs (0-3).
“The game started out difficult,” stated Tatum Head Coach Jason Holman. “Hughes Springs came to play and was ready to give us their best. They had some early success running the football and managed to extend their drives and keep our offense off the field.”
The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and went 61 yards in four plays for the touch. RB Nick Brown found a seam and raced 47 for the score. Senior QB Patrick Boyd took it in for the two-point conversion and at the 10:19 mark of the first Hughes Springs led 7-0.
“Offensively we didn’t make good on our opportunities and were forced to punt and threw an interception on our first two possessions,” stated Holman.
It was following the Mustang’s Chase Brown interception that you could see the Hughes Springs game plan...keep the Eagle offense off the field. In the first half, they did. “We only ran 20 snaps in the 1st Half,” said Holman.
Starting at their 38, HS executed 15 plays, used up the remainder of the first quarter, and a good chunk of the second before their drive stalled at the Tatum three.
The defensive stop provided a spark for the offense. The Eagles went 97 yards for the score. Aided by a roughing the passer penalty, Tatum went the distance in six plays as QB Kendric Malone hit Remington O’Bryan who took it to the house from 34 yards out. With the Jose Ventura PAT, the Mustang’s lead was 8-7.
Hughes Springs had some success on their next drive as two runs netted 32 and took them into Tatum territory at the Eagle 43. Two incomplete passes and a one-yard loss forced a punt. A Ty Bridges 90 yard return was negated by a block in the back penalty, but the Eagles had found some spark. Starting at their 38, the Eagles went 62 yards in five plays for the score. Malone found WR Jayden Boyd with a pass and catch for 49 and later for a gain of four. Malone rushed for eight and RB Daymien Smith bulled over from the one for the score. At the half, Tatum led 14-8.
Halftime is for bands, twirlers, the Eaglettes, and locker room conversation. Holman said, “Going into halftime, we had to make several adjustments on both sides of the ball. Our coaches did a great job of implementing the adjustments and getting them across to our players. As a result, we came out and doubled our offensive plays and managed to run 20 plays in the 3rd quarter alone. After a failed onside kick by Hughes Springs to start the half, our Offense drove half the field and scored a TD,” he concluded. The 50-yard, eight-play drive featured a 13 yard run by Bridges, and a 19 yard run by Smith and was capped by a Malone to Kendall Williams seven-yard pass and catch. The Ventura PAT upped the lead 21-8.
“The Defense managed to cause two fumbles on the first 2 possessions for Hughes Springs and get the ball back to our Offense who quickly went to work converting those turnovers to TD’s. That opened the game up and allowed us to pull away,” stated Holman.
Following a fumble recovery, the Eagles would score as Jaylon Jones rushed for nine and then scored from four yards out capping a 13-yard two-play drive. Ventura’s PAT was true, Eagles 28-8. The Eagles would score more. After another fumble recovery, a 64-yard five-play drive ended with a Malone one-yard run. Malone would pass to Boyd from three out for another. RB Quentin Harmon rushed in from 40 and Cam’ron Redwine caught the pass for a two-point conversion for yet another. For the final, RB Jeremiah Lawson toted for nine.
The Mustangs would add another score on an 80-yard kick-off return by Emmanual Baird. “Outside of a big mistake in the Kicking Game that allowed Hughes Springs to return a kickoff for a TD, I thought we played a pretty clean 2nd half,” stated Holman.
Overall, Holman was happy with the win but was quickly focused on the road ahead and specifically the game Friday night at home against the Gladewater Bears.
“Well, it’s good to be 4-0,” he said, “but now, the real season begins. Everyone is 0-0, and these are the games that truly mean something and can have ramifications on the Playoff picture. As far as Gladewater is concerned, they will definitely be our toughest test so far this season. Not only is it a rival game, but it is also a District game. I have no doubt that we will get their best effort and that they will be ready to play. Although Gladewater has had some struggles offensively, they do have some explosive personnel that can hurt you from anywhere on the field. Defensively they swarm the ball well and will get after you upfront. We are going to have to come out clicking on all cylinders and be prepared for a tough battle for 48 minutes. It should be a great game with a playoff-type atmosphere.”