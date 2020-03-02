LONGVIEW - Tuesday night at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum, the Tatum Eagles (District 15) defeated the Sabine Cardinal (District 16) 64-49 to advance to the Area round in boys basketball. The game was a lot closer than the score indicated.
At times the difference was only four. A late surge and defensive pressure from Tatum produced an 18-point cushion at the 3:30 mark of the fourth. This proved to be a deficit Sabine could not overcome.
Using full-court pressure, the Eagles jumped out with 17 in the first quarter. They forced Sabine into multiple turnovers, but they also had five charging calls go against them.
For the night there were over 50 free throws.
Sabine cut into the Tatum lead with a series of threes. Sabine never led.
Jayden Boyd paced Tatum with 15 and Haden Crowley chipped in with 13.
“I thought that Decartiyay Allison made a big difference in the game,” stated Tatum Coach Brett Carr. “His hustle and defensive pressure were really a high point.”
The Eagles (24-10) returned to Lobo Coliseum Friday night for a match with Atlanta in the Area round in 3A basketball.
The Rabbits (29-4) defeated Chism in a match of teams from districts 13 and 14.
Sabine ends their season with a 17-14 record.