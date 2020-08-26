This past Friday Tatum Varsity Lady Eagles played against Central Heights in a hard-fought match, where unfortunately the Lady Eagles could not pull off a grand victory. Central Heights lost the first two matches with Tatum which gave them hope, however, the match quickly turned on its head.
The next set turned into three, making the match fall into overtime. The struggle became apparent as the Central Heights volleyball girls took the game by the reins to pull win after win.
The match turned into a total loss for Tatum, with scores like 25-15, 29-27, 19-25, 23-25, and 15-17.
Even though the battle was tough the Tatum Eagle ladies kept trying to pull through, with powerhouses like Kaylei Stroud who ended the game with 13 kills or Abby Sorenson who dished out 38 assists trying to claw their way back to victory.
Unfortunately, that turning point moment never came and the Lady Eagles lost to Central Heights 3-2 in sets. On another note, the Junior Varsity ladies did win their games that night.
On Saturday the Tatum ladies traveled to Van, Texas to play in a dual match against Van Round Robin and Neches. Tatum had a solid day in the beginning but didn’t come out fully unscathed.
In the first match of the day against Van the Tatum girls played four sets with the match being 3-1 in sets. The scores for the game were 25-17, 16-25, 25-19, and 25-20.
Abby Sorenson led the charge with 40 assists, 13 digs, and 3 aces, while Kayla Stroud followed closely on her heels with 9 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 dig. Kerrigan Biggs also accumulated 7 kills, 2 blocks, and 7 digs at the end of the match.
Fortunately for Tatum, despite going into overtime with a fourth set, they pulled a win on Van, but they lost all momentum from that point on. In the next match against Neches, the Tatum Lady Eagles did not persevere.
They lost every set, coming out with scores of 14-25, 15-25, and 21-25. But despite the loss, the girls remain vigilant and will continue to strive forward.
Every loss is a lesson, and these girls are determined to win.