Jacksonville ISD school board voted to hire Jason Holman, the now-former athletic director and head football coach for the Tatum Eagles, as their new athletic director and head football coach on Monday. Holman has been coaching football for 25 years.
Holman will be replacing coach Wayne Coleman, who announced his retirement in November. Coleman has coached the Jacksonville Indians since 2015.
Under Holman’s direction for the past two-and-a-half years, the Tatum Eagles finished their past two seasons in the playoffs with eight wins.
“We will no doubt miss our time here at Tatum,” Holman said. “Tatum, for me, was my first opportunity as athletic director and head football coach and will always hold a special place in my heart. My daughter will graduate from Tatum High School in May, and we are very proud of that. Tatum is a wonderful community that cares about its kids and loves Tatum Eagle Athletics. We will certainly miss all the friendships that we have been able to make over the past three years.”
After six-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, the Jacksonville Indians football team has since won a total of seven games in the past four seasons.
Holman, who graduated from Jacksonville High School among the top ten students in his class in 1990, says he aims to get the team “back on the winning track.”
“I grew up in Jacksonville, played football in the Tomato Bowl, and graduated from there, so it’s home for me,” Holman said. “I know what kinds of things a successful athletic program can bring to a community, the excitement that surrounds it, as well as the recognition that follows, and [I] would love nothing more than for our student-athletes to get to experience it firsthand”
“Football, in particular, has struggled over the last several years. Our goal will be for Fightin’ Indian Football to be known for its physicality and competitiveness throughout the state.”
The Jacksonville Indians will be realigned this season as a Class 4A-I team instead of Class 5A-II. Preliminary numbers from December estimate Jacksonville’s enrollment to be around 1,278 students.
Before coaching at Tatum, Holman was the defensive coordinator for the Lufkin Panthers. During his time there, the Panthers finished their season in the playoffs four years in a row.
Prior to that, he was also a defensive coordinator for the Chapel Hill Bulldogs, where he helped lead an undefeated team to the state championships in 2011.
He also coached the Jersey Village 1998 Semi-Finalist team.
Holman graduated in 1995 from Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management, and he then later received his Masters of Education in 2002. During his time at SFA, Holman was also a football letterman for the Lumberjacks.