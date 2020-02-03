TATUM - Essence Allen reached a career-scoring milestone before the half and continued to pour it on after the break, leading the Tatum Lady Eagles to a 69-42 win over New Diana.
Allen needed 23 points to reach 1,500 points for her career, and she had 25 by the half — eventually finishing with 35 points, three rebounds, three steals and five assists.
Trinity Edwards added 13 points, eight steals and three assists for Tatum (13-10, 9-2). Kayla Jones finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, JaKhia Thomas three points, two steals and two assists, Kaylei Stroud two points and three rebounds, Kerrigan Biggs two points and four rebounds, RaDanzel Jones and Aaliyah Smith two rebounds apiece, Aaliyah Centers two assists and Summer Dancy-Vasquez four steals and 10 assists.
Eagles eclipse century mark, again
Tatum Eagles score 118 for the fourth time above a 100 in district. This to bring their average score in District above 101 in the 8 District games played.
Seven of the 11 Eagles who got into the scorebook reached double figures, and Tatum rolled to a 118-43 win over New Diana. Seven shots from downtown found the basket. Haden Crowley and Ty Bridges both made two and Allison, Malone & Anthony connected with one each to make the 7 total long shots.
Haden Crowley led the way for Tatum with 18 points and three steals. Tatum (18-8, 8-0) outscored New Diana 41-7 in the third quarter.
Decartiyay Allison, Markendrick Beall, and Jayden Boyd all had 15 points, Dalone Fuller 14, Kendric Malone 11 and Trey Fite 10. Bridges added nine points, Aidan Anthony five, Drake Walton four and Bryan Hawkins two. Allison also had six rebounds and five steals, Fuller 11 rebounds and three steals, Beall three rebounds, Fite six rebounds, and three steals, Crowley three steals and Kendall Williams six rebounds and three assists.