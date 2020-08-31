Last Tuesday night the Tatum Lady Eagles Varsity volleyball girls won their dual match against Hawkins and Timpson. The Lady Eagles were ready for a fight, rallying together for support before taking the court.
In the Tatum versus Hawkins game, Tatum outplayed the Hawkins ladies and won all three sets. The scores for the game were 25-15, 25-11, and 25-19. Many ladies filled with determination and passion had no hesitation to prove their worth out on the court.
Many ladies helped achieve victory, but quite a few stood out during the game for their absolute relentlessness. Kayla Jones finished the match with 11 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 dig. Kaylei Stroud followed right behind her with 6 kills, 1 block, 9 digs, and 3 aces.
Other amazing players were Abby Sorenson who finished with 24 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs, and 1 ace, and Macy Brown who ended up with 6 kills.
In the matches against Timpson, the Lady Eagles dominated them in every set. With scores like 25-21, 25-14, and 25-7 to bring home, it was no wonder the Lady Eagles were in celebratory moods all week long.
Sorenson finished the last match of the night with 32 assists, 5 digs, 5 aces. Jones accumulated 15 kills with 2 digs. Stroud ended with 10 kills, 11 digs, and 4 aces, while Brown had 6 kills and 3 digs.
The Tatum Lady Eagles volleyball Varsity girls are 7-4 in wins-losses going forward from here. Unfortunately, due to the weather we’ve had this past week, the Henderson Tatum game was canceled last Friday night.
Next week should update fans on the results of Tatum’s next game.