SABINE - The Sabine Cardinals took advantage of Eagle turnovers and defeated Tatum 28-27. The victory, the final regular-season district game for both teams, secured second place for Sabine with Tatum falling to third. Both teams were earlier defeated by the District Champ Gladewater Bears. All three teams, along with the Jefferson Bulldogs, advance to the playoffs.
The Eagles, 8-2 (4-2), will play the bi-district round against the Pottsboro Cardinals, 5-4 (5-2), Friday night at 7 PM Emory Rains. Sabine, 7-3 (5-1) matches up with Mineola, Jefferson will face off with Mt. Vernon and Gladewater takes on Bonham. All this happens on the left side of the Region 2 bracket and raises the possibility of playing a district team another time.
Even though the margin was only one point (the earlier loss to Gladewater was one point as well), Tatum HC and AD Jason Holman did not mince words. “Simply stated, we got outplayed by a team that we should have been able to beat. They made some hustle plays that we didn’t and it got us beat in all three phases of the game. That is not who we are, not who we have set out to be, and not who we want to be going forward. The takeaway from a loss like that is that it takes a fanatical effort to survive in the playoffs. So hopefully we will take that to heart and learn from it,” he said.
Sabine Cardinal DB Cayden Fortson picked three Tatum passes, returning the first one 22 yards for a score at the 4:30 mark of the first quarter. The PAT was wide but the Cardinals had the first and only score of the opening period and led 6-0.
The Tatum Eagles went 64 yards in 10 plays to answer the score with QB Kendric Malone dashing over from two yards away. With the Jose Ventura PAT, the Eagles led 7-6, with the second quarter only seven seconds old. At the 9:16 mark of the second, Cardinal QB Jace Burns capped a 78 yard, eight-play drive, with a nifty nine-yard run. He then found a gap for the two-point conversion to give the Cardinals the lead 14-7.
The Cardinals would add another score in the second as Burns took it home from 13 capping a 71 yard, six-play drive. His try for the PAT was again wide. Sabine 20-Tatum 7.
As the second quarter was winding down the Eagles would cut the margin as Malone connected with WR Kendall Williams who took it to the house from 55, capping a 79-yard drive in only six plays. Again Ventura was true with the PAT and the score at twirling time was Sabine up 20-14. Williams finished the night with four catches for 78 yards and two scores. Tatum WR Jayden Boyd caught five for 74 yards.
In the third, the Eagles would again take the lead after Malone dashed over from 11 finishing off a 67-yard drive that took ten plays and Ventura adding the PAT, Tatum 21-20. In the fourth Tatum would add to the lead going 51 yards in nine plays with Malone running it in from 20. This time the PAT was blocked, but Tatum led by seven, 27-20 at the 8:22 mark. Malone finished the night as the leading rusher with 17 carries for 113 yards and two scores.
Tatum’s lead would not last long, in fact, in game clock time, only about 11 seconds.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cardinal Kile Stripland caught the short pooch kick and dashed down the home team sideline for the score. Burns again ran in the two-point conversion and the Cardinals led 28-27. The Eagles were unable to score and that’s how it ended.
Tatum’s DB Jackson Richardson paced Eagle defenders with 13 total tackles.
With the loss to Sabine, the difficult games start early. “Pottsboro is a good football team that has experienced success in the playoffs. Two years ago they played Granville for the State Championship, so they are familiar with what it takes to win this time of the year. It is just going to boil down to who wants it the most,” Holman said.