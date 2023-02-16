MARSHALL, TX - In the opening round Bi-District contest, the Tatum Lady Eagles scored first, never trailed, and cruised to a 52-22 victory over New Diana at the Marshall High School gym. Tatum led 17-3 after one, 29-7 at the break, and 35-13 after three. The victory avenged a loss that Tatum suffered early in the season, literally after one day of practice. New Diana claimed that victory on a last-second three-pointer for a one-point win. This perhaps added a bit of incentive to the playoff atmosphere.
“I was proud of the way we played,” stated Tatum Coach Patricia Nelson. “I thought that Kamdyn Scott, Jade Moore-Simon, and Aundrea Bradley each played well,” she added.
Tatum turned defensive steals into points and added a strong inside game to seal the victory. Scott, Moore-Simon, and Patience Price combined to produce five steals in the first half that quickly became eight points. Tatum finished the night with 18 total steals.
Scott netted eight of 11 from the charity stripe to go with four buckets for 16 to pace the Lady Eagles. Eight Lady Eagles scored with Bradley adding seven including a long-range thee to close out the first quarter. Bradley led the team with 11 rebounds. Moore-Simon had 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
Tatum advances to 20-10 on the season which includes a 12-0 run through district play.
Coaches always see things that they want to improve on. “We’re a very young team,” stated Nelson. “Kerrigan Biggs is the only Senior on the team and along with Moore-Simon and Bradley, mark the only players with any playoff experience,” she said. “The rest of the team is composed of two juniors, seven sophomores, and a freshman. They obviously had some jitters seeing the playoffs for the first time and that was evident with the inconsistent play and the number of turnovers. They literally did not know what to expect, but this is something that we can build on for the future,” she concluded.
The Lady Eagles advance to the Area round which will be against Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Ore City.