MARSHALL, TX - In the opening round Bi-District contest, the Tatum Lady Eagles scored first, never trailed, and cruised to a 52-22 victory over New Diana at the Marshall High School gym. Tatum led 17-3 after one, 29-7 at the break, and 35-13 after three. The victory avenged a loss that Tatum suffered early in the season, literally after one day of practice. New Diana claimed that victory on a last-second three-pointer for a one-point win. This perhaps added a bit of incentive to the playoff atmosphere. 

“I was proud of the way we played,” stated Tatum Coach Patricia Nelson. “I thought that Kamdyn Scott, Jade Moore-Simon, and Aundrea Bradley each played well,” she added.  

