The Tatum Lady Eagles Varsity volleyball girls played this past week on August 18 against the Big Sandy Lady Cats and the Beckville Lady Bearcats in a dual tournament. The Tatum ladies soared into victory against the Big Sandy Lady Cats, taking all three sets for a formidable performance.
The three-set match ended with scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-18. For the entire game, all of the ladies had amazing executions and teamwork coordination.
The Tatum coaches are always proud to recognize the volleyball girls’ contribution, which means each outstanding lady is recognized if they shine during a game. All the volleyball ladies helped lend a hand in the victory for the Tatum team last Tuesday.
Abby Sorenson had 2 kills, 5 digs, and 1 ace. Kaylei Stroud had 7 kills, 7 digs, and 7 aces. Kayla Jones had 5 kills, 2 kills, and 2 blocks. Kensi Greenwood had 4 digs and 5 aces. Macy Brown had 6 kills.
These ladies aforementioned had major contributions in presenting the Big Sandy Lady Cats their first loss of the season, however, the entire team is responsible for the hard work that led to their win.
In the next match during the dual tournament, the Lady Eagles competed against the Beckville Lady Bearcats and unfortunately lost.
The Lady Bearcats won the first set against Tatum 15-25, while in the second set lost against a stubborn team of Lady Eagles who tried to bring the match back with a score set of 25-14. In the third set, the Beckville Bearcats, unfortunately, pulled ahead and won with the score being 18-25.
In the fourth set to decide the match, the set was a close call, even going into overtime volleys. The score ended with Beckville winning the set and match with a score of 30-28.
Even though the Tatum ladies lost against Beckville, they didn’t give up and fought on despite the score. They will continue to play hard in their next games.
Tatum’s new record as of August 18 is 4-2 in games for this season. They did play on Friday but those details will come in a later issue.