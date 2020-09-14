The Tatum Lady Eagles faced off against the Rusk Lady Eagles last Tuesday night in the Rusk Eagle’s home court. The fight between the southern Rusk Eagles and the northeastern Tatum Eagles was full of passion-filled determination, with this being the rematch game between the two schools for the official season. One where the mighty Tatum Eagles once again brought home an overall 3-1 victory.
This was a non-conference game between the two schools, however, that didn’t matter to either side as they both brought the heat. During the match, you could practically feel the rising tension in the air between both teams.
In the first set, the Rusk Lady Eagles dominated the floor, taking the set for themselves. The score for the set was 13-25, a loss for the Tatum team. Then the Tatum ladies picked up the pace, winning the second set after a close bout of scoring point for point by both teams. The score was 25-23 for the set.
After the second set, the third and fourth both were taken by the Tatum Eagles, both with a score of 25-17. This designated that the match was taken over by the strength that exuded from the Tatum ladies that night.
Outstanding ladies on the court included #3 Kaylei Stroud, #4 Kayla Jones, #11 Macy Brown, and #13 Abby Sorenson. Stroud took home 16 kills, 2 blocks, 14 digs, and 3 aces. Jones garnered 12 kills, 2 blocks, and 1 dig. Brown left the court with 11 kills, 3 blocks, and 10 digs. While Sorenson played a major supportive role on the floor, with 32 assists and 6 digs.
This victory sets the overall wins-losses for the Tatum Lady Eagles at 10-4. They hosted Waskom Friday night at the Tatum home courts, the results from that game will be in the next edition.