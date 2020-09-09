The Tatum Lady Eagles volleyball girls gained another victory last Friday in a match against the Timpson Bears. The match was a fill-in for a previously canceled match, however, it was taken just as seriously by the Lady Eagles as any other.
The Lady Eagles swooped in with their mighty talons and laid waste to their opponents on the court. With a wins-losses overall score of 9-4, the Lady Eagles took all three matches straight out of the mighty Bears’ clutches. The match score at the end of the night was 3-0, with all sets in favor of the Eagles: 25-15, 25-19, and 25-22.
Many ladies made great contributions to the game, such as Abby Sorenson who set the Eagles up with 28 assists, 3 digs, and 2 aces. Two girls took home 10 kills each, Kalei Stroud and Kayla Jones. Stroud also had 12 digs while Jones managed 7 blocks.
Macy Brown gathered 6 kills and 2 digs, while Kerrigan Biggs left with 5 kills and 2 digs. Janiya Kindle scored 3 kills with 2 blocks, Lexi Luna secured 1 dig and 1 ace, and Mia Tover had 3 digs.
These ladies are only a few who make up the incredible Lady Eagles Varsity volleyball team, and teamwork is the essence that contributed to their victory. These ladies traveled to Rusk Tuesday night and will return on Friday to their home court against Waskom.