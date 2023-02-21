ORE CITY, TX—In the Area Round of the playoffs, It was all Chapel Hill as the Lady Devils from Mt. Pleasant cruised over the Tatum Lady Eagles 64-30.

The two Lady Devil six-foot post players, juniors Abigail Thrapp and Mackenzie Espinosa, combined for 37 while Senior guard Katie Hart chipped in 18. These three accounted for 55 of the 64-point total.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription