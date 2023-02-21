ORE CITY, TX—In the Area Round of the playoffs, It was all Chapel Hill as the Lady Devils from Mt. Pleasant cruised over the Tatum Lady Eagles 64-30.
The two Lady Devil six-foot post players, juniors Abigail Thrapp and Mackenzie Espinosa, combined for 37 while Senior guard Katie Hart chipped in 18. These three accounted for 55 of the 64-point total.
CH led 11-2 after one and 28-9 at the break. The Lady Eagles had no answer for the tough defense, not getting on the scoreboard until the last minute of the first. They were also not able to get their customary steals and conversions that have been the trademark for this group and previous Coach Patrica Nelson’s teams.
Freshman Kamdyn Scott paced the Eagles with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Sophomore Guard Patience Price had two long threes for six points, snagged three rebounds, and grabbed two steals. Junior Jade-Moore Simon had a bucket, ten rebounds, and a steal. Aundrea Bradley contributed three points, three boards, had a steal, and five assists. The lone Senior on the squad, Kerrigan Biggs, finished with four points and six boards.
The season had its moments. With a team consisting of a senior, two juniors, seven sophomores, and a freshman, the Lady Eagles won the District title and went two deep into the playoffs, and finished the year 20-11. The season was also highlighted by Coach Nelson’s 500th career victory at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. In addition, the young returning players got a taste of the playoffs.
For CH, which lost last year in the opening round, the Lady Devils (28-6) advance to game three, the Regional Quarter Final Round, where they take on Mount Vernon.