Tatum’s Lady Eagles stomped Elysian Field’s Lady Yellowjackets 71-8 Friday night in their first match of district play at home. The Lady Eagles now sport a 9-3 overall record this season, as of press time.
The Lady Eagles gained a foothold over the Lady Yellowjackets early in the game and held them down throughout the remaining three quarters, and various
Tatum players who normally go unrecognized also made noise on the court during this game.
Tatum’s Kaleigh Hooker made her way into the spotlight as she lead the team with 12 points.
Right behind her, Trinity Edwards put 11 points up on the Lady Eagles’ side of the scoreboard, and Aundrea Bradley scored ten.
Down the line, Jade Moore-Simon added eight, Summer Dancy-Vasquez added seven, Emma Wiley added six, Kerrigan Biggs added five, and Sanyia Cotton added four.
Katelyn Jacobs, Rhianna Harris, Patience Price, and Braylee Barnes also scored two points each.
On defense, Dancy-Vasquez led with eight steals and seven assists.
Biggs had five rebounds.
Edwards added five steals and six assists.
Bradley also added two blocks, two assists, two steals, and four rebounds.
With this blowout win, Tatum is ranked first in the district, followed by Jefferson and Waskom. All three teams have a 1-0 record so far in the season.
The Lady Eagles traveled to Waskom Tuesday afternoon to continue district play against the Lady Wildcats. Results were not available as of press time. Currently, Tatum has a 9-4 record over Waskom, after taking a 35-43 loss during last year’s season.
Waskom sports a 32-24 district win over Troup from Friday.
Elysian Fields also faced Jefferson on Tuesday in a district match. Results were not avaliable as of press time.
Next week, Tatum will end the year by hosting Troup for a district match at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Currently, the Lady Eagles hold a 5-1 record over Troup.