After soaring over the competition throughout Thursday and Friday, the Tatum Lady Eagles ended their Lufkin tournament with a fourth-place finish with a loss to Nederland. Team captain Kerrigan Biggs led in kills for the entire tournament and was named to the All-Tournament team. It is the second time Biggs has been named All-Tournament this season, after earning the honor in the team’s first tournament at Central Heights.
The Lady Eagles were a force to be reckoned with in the tournament’s early games. On Thursday, they took victories over Woodville and Splendora but fell to Nederland, a formidable 5A team. They swept their competition on Friday, beating New Diana, Cleveland and Kingwood Park, securing their spot in the gold bracket. Saturday, they won over Kingwood Park again going 25-22 and 29-27, and endured a tough loss against another 5A team Lufkin with final scores of 18-25 and 14-25. That loss sent them to the third place game and a rematch against Nederland. They lost in three sets, going 20-25, 25-19 and 10-25.