The Tatum Lady Eagles took on the Jefferson Bulldogs in a district away game this past Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles secured their victory with a full sweep operation, the match score being 3-0 in favor of the Eagles.
The first set was a breeze for the ladies, with little to stand in the way of the mighty Lady Eagles. The Jefferson Bulldogs barely put up any defenses, and the set ended with a score of 25-3.
The second and third sets were much like the first, with scores of 25-5 and 25-, it was apparent that the Lady Bulldogs were not prepared for the force of nature that were the Lady Eagles.
During the match, the teamwork between the Lady Eagles was on point, with support and assistance often received by the explosive players. The effort put into the match by each lady on the team was praiseworthy.
There were a few ladies who shone out on the court, such as #3 Kaylei Stroud, #4 Kayla Jones, #6 Kensi Greenwood, #7 Kerrigan Biggs, #11 Macy Brown, and #13 Abby Sorenson. Stroud took home 7 kills, 1 block, and 5 digs. Jones managed to upstage her with 9 kills, as well as a block.
Brown followed close behind with 6 kills. Greenwood had a kill and a dig. Biggs walked off the court with 2 kills and a dig. While Sorenson was the epitome of assistance with 22 assists and 4 digs.
The Lady Eagles were coming off their latest victory when turned around and faced off against the Troup Tigers just this past Friday in a district game at the Troup Tigers’ home court. The overall wins-losses for the Tigers prior to the game were 2-9, with their district score being 1-1. While the Lady Eagles had a 12-4 wins-losses record and a district score of 2-0.
