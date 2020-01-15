Both Tatum’s boys and girls powerlifting teams kicked off the 2020 season with a strong showing at the Lindale Invitational this past Saturday. It was not only the first meet of the season for the Eagle powerlifters but also the first meet ever for any of these athletes.
Competing with more than 300 lifters, most from much larger schools, the young Eagle lifters exceeded most individual expectations and even brought home some hardware with some very impressive performances.
Competing for the girls were: Sarah Whitt, Cailie Smith, Lexi Vestal, Makayla Martin, Samantha Hall and Baylea Densman.
The girls scored 13 points with the following four placing: Whitt took second in 105# with a 330 lb total; Vestal took third in 148# with a 480 lb total: Martin took second in 165# with a 785 lb total, and Densman took fourth in the 220# with a 740 lb total.
Competing for the boys were: Mauricio Benevides, Andre Sailese, Felipe Campazano, Kelan Lloyd, Jaxon Riley, Riley O’Quinn, Jeremiah Lawson and C.J. Fite
The boys scored three points with Lloyd finishing third in the 181# with a 1095 lb total.
Other notable accomplishments: C.J. Fite had a team high total of 1185 lb with a 475-pound squat, 250-pound bench and 460-pound deadlift.
Martin impressed the field by actually amassing the regional qualifying total in her very first outing with lifts of 300 pounds in the squat, 165-pound lift in the bench and 320-pound deadlift.
The Eagle Power lifters will compete again at the Rusk Invitational on Saturday Jan. 25.