The Tatum Eagles soccer team will be hosting their tryouts this coming week, on Monday, November 30, until the end of practice Tuesday December 1. These two days are the start of practice for the soccer season, serving as a trial run.
The location will be at the Tatum Eagles Football Stadium and will occur between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Any student coming to tryouts is required to bring their own water bottle, and is not allowed to share it with others. They are also required to wear facial masks during the tryouts. Dress code includes a t-shirt, shorts and a pair of clean cleats.
The two coaches for the soccer team, Coach Liles and Coach Hedges, will provide an information sheet for students who will participate in the soccer tryouts.
The soccer coaches are thrilled to start the season, they said, “We are so excited for Monday...!”