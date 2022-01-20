Whitney Keeling is set to become Tatum’s new athletic director and head football coach later this month after Jason Holman accepted a job as Jacksonville’s new head football coach and athletic director. Keeling will take over Holman’s duties on Jan. 27.
Keeling was previously employed as a head football coach and athletic director for Waskom ISD. The Waskom Wildcat team was recovering after a 0-10 season when he was hired in 2010.
After two seasons of coming in last place in the district, Keeling turned the tables in their 2012 season with a 4-3 district record. In 2013, Keeling took his team to the playoffs and competed in the semi-finals.
In 2014, the Wildcats took home the state championship title after defeating Newton 41-22. Waskom then defended their title in 2015, winning another state championship. Since then, Keeling has guided his team to the playoffs every year, except for 2019.
In 11 years of coaching at Waskom, Keeling stacked up a 113-40 record.
Last season, the Waskom Wildcats competed in the semi-finals and fell to the Franklin Lions 14-28. Franklin went on to win the state championship.
Waskom ISD was Keeling’s first head football coach position. Prior to this, Keeling was an assistant coach at Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Kilgore, and Jacksonville.
Keeling graduated from Kilgore High School and went on to attend and graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University.
The Tatum Eagles football team ended last season in the bi-district level of the playoffs with a tough 55-56 loss to Pottsboro. The Eagles had an 8-3 overall record from the 2021 season.
Jacksonville ISD announced that Jason Holman had been hired as their new head football coach and athletic director at their school board meeting earlier this week.
Holman, who graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1990, oversaw Tatum’s athletic program and football team for two-and-a-half seasons. He took the Eagles to the playoffs in those last two seasons.
“We will no doubt miss our time here at Tatum,” Holman said in an interview earlier this week. “Tatum, for me, was my first opportunity as athletic director and head football coach and will always hold a special place in my heart. My daughter will graduate from Tatum High School in May, and we are very proud of that. Tatum is a wonderful community that cares about its kids and loves Tatum Eagle Athletics. We will certainly miss all the friendships that we have been able to make over the past three years.”