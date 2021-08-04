Two Tatum ISD students, Raychelle Peters and Makensi Greenwood, are competing in track and field events at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games at George Turner Stadium in Humble this week.
The AAU Junior Olympic Games are the largest multi-sport event in the country.
Peters is a 10-year-old Tatum Elementary student competing in girl’s long jump at 1 p.m. on Friday. She placed third at a regional qualifier event last month at Sam Houston High School in Arlington.
Peters had been competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes for the past two years, but in early June, she decided to pursue long jump. Peters trains with the East Texans United Track Club, lead by Longview Youth Sports Organization.
Greenwood is a senior at Tatum High School competing in girl’s 400-meter hurdles. She competed in a preliminary round at 10 a.m. on Monday and placed 55th overall. She did not advance to the final round at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Last month, Greenwood placed sixth in her event at the same regional qualifier as Peters.
Greenwood trains with the Dallas Elite Track Club in Flower Mound. She also competes in UIL track and field events as a Lady Eagle.
The AAU Junior Olympics will be live-streamed through FloTrack and available to subscribers. Flotrack offers monthly and yearly subscriptions. Monthly subscriptions are $29.99 a month, and yearly subscriptions are $12.49 a month.