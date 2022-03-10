PROSPER - The Tatum Dream of the 3A Boys Basketball Championship ended Saturday with a loss to Dallas Madison in the Region II final game 75-60 at Prosper High School.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” stated Tatum Head Coach Brett Carr. “They came out in the second half and really battled. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for more than that. These guys simply don’t quit.”
The game was similar to last year’s contest (almost exactly a year ago) where Madison led by as many as 18 only to have the Eagles rally late for a 61-54 victory.
The Trojans had been pointing to this game since last season’s heartbreak ender.
In the end, they were able to withstand the Eagle’s final run.
The Eagles started off hot as a long-range three from Ty Bridges and baskets by Aidan Anthony and Jayen Boyd gave the Eagles an early 7-2 lead.
Madison battled back to take the lead at 8-7 on Pierre Hunter’s free throws and upped it again with a Latrell Wright bucket to go up 10-7. A Drake Walton deuce for Tatum made it 10-9.
Madison upped the lead to five, 16-11 as the first quarter was winding down. But, there were more points to be scored as the quarter ended with Madison up 18-15.
The second quarter belonged to Madison as they scored 11 before Kendric Malone stopped the Tatum drought with a bucket, 29-17.
The Trojans would outscore the Eagles 24-10 in the quarter to take a 42-25 lead at the break. Madison led by as many as 20 at one point.
In the third, Tatum outscored D/M. Baskets by Boyd, Malone, and Anthony cut into the lead. A Kendall Williams bucket reduced the lead to 12 at 52-40. Madison scored more before Malone with a three again cut the lead to 12, 55-43 to start the fourth.
In the fourth, the Eagles were able to cut the lead to nine twice. They even cut the lead to seven, but that was as close as they would come. The Trojan answer came from #15 Latrell Wright who nailed three long-range threes and a deuce to keep the Eagles at bay.
For this group of seniors, this ends the basketball journey that for many of them began in the seventh grade. For their four years in high school, the group had 102 victories which include this season’s 29-6 record. Earlier this season they helped Coach Carr hit career victory #500.
Boyd was the leading scorer with 22. Malone and 13 while Anthony added 11. Rodney Greer had 25 for Madison.
In addition to Williams, Walton, Malone, Bridges, Anthony, and Boyd, the Eagle Seniors included Tiki Lloyd, Jaylen Jones, and TyDarius Webb.