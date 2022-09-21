Friday night at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium the Tatum Eagles (2-2) scored on their first possession and never looked back, defeating the West Rusk Raiders (2-2) 49-39. But it was a nail-biter.  For 46 minutes this one could have gone either way. At the 3:46 mark of the fourth the Raiders had scored to cut the Eagle lead to only ten, a two-possession game. 

The Eagles took over at their own 48 and things did not start well. The first play lost a yard. A second and 11 call saw RB Luke Sigler gain five. A false start penalty set the Eagles back five and set up a third and 11. On third down, QB Cole Watson found a seam and gained seven, setting up a fourth and four from the WR 42. The Raiders called a time out to conserve time as the clock was winding down under three minutes. As play resumed, Watson took the snap and rolled right. He escaped the WR rusher and saw an opening along the Eagle sideline and took off gaining five and a new set of downs. But the Eagles needed only one more play as Carson Gonzalez took the toss and found running room on the left side and took it home from 37 yards out. With the PAT from Giani Garza the Eagle lead was back 49-32. Sure enough, West Rusk would find the end zone as the clock hit 0:00 to produce the final score.  

