Friday night at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium the Tatum Eagles (2-2) scored on their first possession and never looked back, defeating the West Rusk Raiders (2-2) 49-39. But it was a nail-biter. For 46 minutes this one could have gone either way. At the 3:46 mark of the fourth the Raiders had scored to cut the Eagle lead to only ten, a two-possession game.
The Eagles took over at their own 48 and things did not start well. The first play lost a yard. A second and 11 call saw RB Luke Sigler gain five. A false start penalty set the Eagles back five and set up a third and 11. On third down, QB Cole Watson found a seam and gained seven, setting up a fourth and four from the WR 42. The Raiders called a time out to conserve time as the clock was winding down under three minutes. As play resumed, Watson took the snap and rolled right. He escaped the WR rusher and saw an opening along the Eagle sideline and took off gaining five and a new set of downs. But the Eagles needed only one more play as Carson Gonzalez took the toss and found running room on the left side and took it home from 37 yards out. With the PAT from Giani Garza the Eagle lead was back 49-32. Sure enough, West Rusk would find the end zone as the clock hit 0:00 to produce the final score.
For the first time this year the Eagles emerged from the game without serious injury. That was a major deal for Tatum Athletic Director and head football coach Whitney Keeling. “I was really proud of the changes that we made from last week to this week. We were able to reduce our errors, control the ball more and that produced the results. Again, Watson, Gonzalez and Mimbs played well and others stepped up,” he stated.
If you like offense, this was your game. The two teams combined for 88 points and the total offensive yardage gained was 906, not counting the kicking game. Tatum led 14-6 after one, 28-18 at the break, and 35-25 after three.
Starting at their own 29 following a nifty opening kickoff return from Cayden Tatum, known hereafter as C. Tatum to avoid confusion with the team, the Eagles went 71 yards in only four plays for the first score. Watson kept for 15, Sigler jetted for 19, Watson connected with receiver Carson Gonzales for 13 and then Watson took it home from 28. Giani Garza, perfect for the night in conversions, kicked the PAT and the Eagles led 7-0 after only 1:40 of clock time. But, with the theme for the night, the Raiders would answer. Some 75 seconds later WR scored going 57 yards in only three plays. Sandwiched around a six-yard run by QB Anton Mata were two completions to WR Geremiah Smith. The first for 19 and then the score from 32. The conversion attempt sailed wide and at the nine-minute mark the Eagles led 7-6.
Next, for one of the few times in the night, the two teams traded possessions and did not score. Following an initial first down on a sweep around left end by Gonzalez that netted 13, the Eagles went three and out and punted with WR starting their next scrimmage from their own 18.
A third and eight screen pass to Smith netted 30 and got the ball to midfield. But the Eagle defense tightened and the Raiders went four and out. A third and five running play by RB Tate Winings was crushed by Eagle Jacorian Rollins and lost two while a fourth and seven completion from Mata to Will Jackson netted only five when Jailynn Taylor dropped him short of the line to make.
Starting at their own 42, the Eagles scored in three plays. Sigler swept the right end for four and Braden Mimbs then lost a yard before finding a gap in the middle and taking it home from 55 yards out. With the Garza PAT the Eagles led 14-6 at the 3:02 mark of the first.
The Eagle kickoff went out of bounds and on the rekick the Eagles were guilty of a horse collar tackle on the return that set the Raiders up at their own 43. Mata completed the 57-yard, nine-play drive with a 24-yard pass to Smith. Again the Raiders failed to convert with the PAT dinking the upright and falling back. At the 11:16 mark of the second, Tatum led 14-12.
Starting at their own 38 the Eagles would answer in only four plays. Mimbs rushed for 11, Watson toted for one and seven before sprinting 19 for the score. With the Garza PAT at the 9:14 mark, the Eagles led 21-12.
The next West Rusk drive would also come up empty as they failed to convert a fourth and 12 at the Tatum 24 as a running play by Mata only netted three.
The Eagles took over at their own 27 at the 5:08 mark of the second and marched 73 yards in 10 plays. After C. Tatum ran for 11 and Gonzalez for three, a heavy dose of Mimbs highlighted the drive with runs on 18, five, two, 11, and six yards. With a fourth and goal from the one Watson took it over and with the Garza PAT the Eagles were up 28-12.
But the Raiders were not through as the kickoff was returned to the 38 and aided by a facemask penalty set WR up at the Eagle 23. Mata found Winings for the score. Again the conversion was not good and at the half the Eagles led 28-18.
WR opened the third going 62 yards in only four plays in less than a minute and half as Mata connected with Ty Harper for the score from 50. Baylee Hughes converted. Tatum 28-25.
It was a wild third as the two teams exchanged fumbles.
Leading by only three, the Eagles took over at their own 34 at the 5:48 mark of the third and went 66 yards in only five plays. Mimbs went the last nine and with the Garza PAT the Eagle lead was back to ten 35-25.
After driving from their own 41, the high-powered WR offense would stall. Faced with a fourth and four at the Eagle 28, a Mata pass went incomplete and the Eagles took over.
A methodical drive including six and 29 yard runs by Watson and 22 yard run by C. Tatum gave the Eagles a first and goal at the four. Mimbs ran into a wall at the one after gaining three.
A Mimbs run came up empty as did a run from CJ Fite which prompted an Eagle time-out. C. Tatum took it in over the left side for the score and the Eagle lead with the Garza PAT was 42-25.
WR wasted no time in making it close again, traveling 64 yards in only seven plays in just under two and half minutes, scoring when Mata found Key’Shawn Lewis from six for six. The Hughes PAT again made it a 10-point game 42-32 at the 3:46 mark of the fourth.
The next series featured Gonzalez going 37 to put the game away. The Eagles led 49-32 at the 2:02 mark of the fourth.
With eight straight passes starting at their own 15 following the kickoff, Mata led the Raiders to score with a six-yard pass to Will Jackson as the clock showed 0:00. The Hughes PAT recorded the final 49-39.
Fite paced the Tatum tacklers recording nine, while Kade Holder, Rylan Freeman and Gonzalez followed with eight. Truitt Anthony, Jakaidin Granville, Jordan Chambers and Garza each had seven. Rollins and Watson each had six while Jailynn Taylor recorded five.
Mimbs rushed 16 times for 178 yards and two scores while Watson carried 14 times for 105 while Gonzalez carried seven times for 91.
The Eagles are next in action Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Lufkin to face off against Lumberton. Lumberton is a 4A school rated near the top. It will be a big test for the Eagles.