Tatum Eagle Junior Carson Gonzalez rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in leading the Tatum Eagles, 4-3, (2-0) to a 46-14 Homecoming victory over the White Oak Roughnecks 3-4 (0-2). Gonzalez also intercepted two passes returning one for a score. And he did all of this in the first half. He finished the night with three rushes for 124 yards and two scores, two receptions for 16, and a completed pass for 40 and a score.
“Carson is having a really good year,” stated Tatum AD and HFC Whitney Keeling, “on offense, defense, and special teams. He is also a very talented baseball player,” he added.
Other leaders on the offensive end for Tatum included RB Braden Mimbs who scored once and carried nine times for 49 yards. Luke Sigler carried three times for 55. Tatum QB Cole Watson rushed three times for 35 yards and a score and completed six of 11 passing for 72 yards. The Eagles amassed 301 yards on the ground and 112 in the air. “We look for opportunities in the passing game,” stated Keeling. “We thought we had some and so we tried some things and we missed some chances,” he added.
Tatum Offensive Coordinator Jeremy Kubiak pointed out that linemen “Cory Rollins, Rylan Freeman, and Landry Ross all had to play new positions this week, to fill in for Eagles out with injuries. Alec Perry had to switch sides of the line as well.”
The Defense was paced by OLB Jacolby Norris who led the team with 11 tackles. Walker Davis and Truitt Anthony were both cited by Defensive Coordinator Justin Watson for great play at the edge. They each had 10 tackles while Anthony also tipped the pass that Gonzalez picked. “Kade Holder also played well on the D-line and recorded five tackles,” stated Watson. “Giani Garza and Cayden Tatum both played well in the secondary with Garza recording eight tackles and Tatum with nine,” he concluded. The defense swarmed and attacked recording 16 tackles for loss.
After the Homecoming Court was announced and Aaelie Elias was crowned Homecoming Queen for 2022, and after the three skydivers landed, and the Honorary Captains from the class of 1982 had won the coin toss, here’s the way the game flowed.
The Eagles got on the board early as they took the opening kickoff and covered 67 yards in only four plays using 1:47 of clock time. Gonzalez caught a quick pass from Watson for three yards. Mimbs rushed for six and three and then Gonzalez took a sweep around left end to the house from 55. The PAT from Garza was good and at the 10:10 mark of the first, the Eagles led 7-0.
White Oak went three and out and punted with the Eagles getting good field position at their own 44. RB Nick Calhoun rushed for a yard and then Watson broke loose for 15 to give Tatum a first down at the WO 40. A first-down pass went incomplete. On second and ten, Watson threw to Gonzalez who then threw to Cayden Tatum for six. The drive covered 56 yards in just four plays and took less than a minute and a half. With the Garza PAT, Tatum led 14-0 at 7:04 of the first.
After getting their initial first down via a Tatum offside penalty, the ‘Necks faced a third and 12 at their own 35. WO QB Landyn Grant’s pass was tipped by Tatum’s Truitt Anthony and picked by Gonzalez who then took it to the endzone from 37. The Garza PAT gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead at 4:43 of the first.
White Oak then went on a sustained drive of 75 yards in eight plays. Along the way, WO Senior Noah Carter found running room and gained 12, 15, and eight while Dee Williams rushed for 24 and three for the score. With the Aven Whittington PAT, the score stood 21-7 at the end of one.
The Eagles drew two penalties on their next drive and faced a fourth and 13 at the WO 47. Eagle Cayden Tatum’s punt was downed at the one. Aided by a major distance penalty, WO drove to the Eagle 32 where Gonzalez got his second pick and gave the Eagles the ball at their own 24. Calhoun bulled for 12 in the middle and then Gonzalez again found running room and went 64 for the score. With the Garza PAT, the Eagles led 28-7.
Tatum would add one more in the second quarter going 52 yards in only six plays.
Following a WO punt, the Eagles took over at their own 48 at the 3:02 mark. Watson went to the air and connected with WR Cam’ron Redwine for 24 and then found Gonzalez for 12 to give the Eagles a first down at the 15. Calhoun ran for four and Gonzalez then took it eight more to the three setting up a first and goal. Watson missed on a pass and then Jacoby Norris took it over. Again the PAT went wide but the Eagles led 34-7 and took that lead into halftime.
WO opened the third taking the kickoff and starting at their own 29 went three and out. The Whittington punt flipped the field and pushed the Eagles back to their own 30.
Tatum then went on a 70-yard, 11-play drive using over five minutes off the clock.
Mimbs carried six times for gains of six, three, nine, five, six, and five. Luke Sigler carried for six. Watson completed a pass to Jordan Chambers for 20 and rushed the final five for the score. Again the PAT was off, Tatum 40-7.
WO would add another score at the eight-minute mark of the fourth with a 74-yard drive that used 15 plays capped by a three-yard run by Dee Williams. With the Whittington PAT, Tatum 40, White Oak 14.
Highlighted by a Sigler 42-yard run, the Eagles would add one more at the 5:15 mark as Mimbs went over from three out. The 52-yard drive took only six plays.
A late long field goal attempt by Whittington had the distance but missed wide.
Next Friday night the Roughnecks host Atlanta while the Eagles travel to Sabine. The Cardinals promise to be a challenge as they are well-coached, run a spread offense, have some very talented players, and never quit.