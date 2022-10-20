Tatum Eagles Laynce Welch

Laynce Welch (#79) holds strong against the White Oak’s defensive line in Tatum’s homecoming game against White Oak on Friday, Oct. 14.

 Courtesy Photo/Melody Ford

Tatum Eagle Junior Carson Gonzalez rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in leading the Tatum Eagles, 4-3, (2-0) to a 46-14 Homecoming victory over the White Oak Roughnecks 3-4 (0-2). Gonzalez also intercepted two passes returning one for a score. And he did all of this in the first half. He finished the night with three rushes for 124 yards and two scores, two receptions for 16, and a completed pass for 40 and a score.

“Carson is having a really good year,” stated Tatum AD and HFC Whitney Keeling, “on offense, defense, and special teams. He is also a very talented baseball player,” he added.   

