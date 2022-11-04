In the battle for second place in the district and for playoff scheduling, the Tatum Eagles, 6-4 (4-1) defeated the Atlanta Rabbits, 7-3 (3-2), 63-27.
According to AD/HFC Whitney Keeling, “the offensive line dominated and Special Team play was…not very special.” The offensive front includes Alec Perry, Jaylon Ferdowsijah, Laynce Welch, Xavier Cook, Landry Ross and TE Walker Davis.
For Tatum OC Jeremy Kubiak, the line play translated into the best offensive outing since early in the year, if not the best for the season. The Eagles amassed 407 yards on the ground and 65 in the air. QB Cole Watson rushed 15 times for 206 yards and two scores. Braden Mimbs carried 17 times for 93 and two scores. Carson Gonzalez rushed six for 58 and two scores. Jacoby Norris had 17 on five carries and a score while Luke Sigler had 22 yards on six carries and a score. Gonzalez caught two passes for 20 while Cayden Tatum had one reception for 40.
The Eagles were hit by big plays including two long TD passes, but turned it around in the second half and the defense held the Rabbs scoreless. According to Tatum DC Justin Watson, “We made some changes after their first long bomb. On the second one there was good coverage and they simply made a good pass and catch. We then changed up the coverages and inserted an extra defensive back in the first half. We were able to talk more about the adjustments at halftime and they were effective.” “Jacoriean Rollins and Welch played well on the D-line,” he stated. And LB’s Watson (11 tackles), Chance Fields (9 stops) , and Norris (7 tackles) also played well,” he added. And, “Cayden Tatum played well at free safety,” he concluded. (He had 9 tackles and a 37-yard pick six.)
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and started at their 25. Watson scorched the Atlanta defense with a 37-yard scamper and the drive was on. Tatum covered 75 yards in seven plays. Gonzalez ran for eight, Watson connected with WR Jordan Chambers for five, Sigler dashed for 11 and Mimbs had three runs for ten yards including the last run for five for the score. With the Giani Garza PAT, Tatum 7-0.
The two teams then exchanged possessions with the Eagles set back to their own five with a Rabbit punt. A holding call negated a first down run and the Eagle’s fourth down punt was blocked. Atlanta took over at the Tatum five. Three plays later the Rabbs were on the board with QB Peyton Harrison taking it home from four yards away. The Juan Campos PAT tied the game at seven. The first quarter ended knotted up at seven. In the second quarter the two teams would combine for seven touchdowns.
The Eagles next went 64 yards in nine plays to score. Gonzalez had rushes of 12 and seven, Mimbs added five, and one, and Sigler toted for four. Watson took it for two and then eight for the score. The Garza PAT put the Eagles back on top 14-7 at the 9:16 mark of the second quarter.
Atlanta then hit the first of two long bombs. Harrison connected with WR Stacy Darty from 81 yards away. The PAT was wide, Tatum 14-13.
The Eagles then flew 70 yards in five plays to score. Watson rushed for three and connected with Tatum for 40 and Gonzalez for 11. RB Jacoby Norris rushed for seven and then ten for the score. Garza’s PAT extended the Tatum lead, 21-13.
The Rabbs then hit the second of their long bombs, again to Darty, this time from 73. Kameron Dickerson ran it in for two and the game was tied at 21 with 6:44 left in the second.
Highlighted by Watson runs of 34 and 12, the Eagles marched 75 yards in six plays with Gonzalez sweeping left end for 23 for the touch. The Garza PAT put the Eagles up 28-21.
The Rabbs struck back quickly with Darty taking the ensuing kickoff back 91 for the score. Again the PAT was wide, Tatum 28-27. It took Tatum only two plays to answer. Norris ran for one and Watson bolted for 59 for the score. With the PAT the Eagles led 35-27, which was the score at the break.
Tatum would tack on 28 in the second half while holding the Rabbs scoreless. Luke Sigler ran it in from five yards away, Gonzalez took it home from 12, and Mimbs ran over from five. The Mimbs TD was set up by a fumble scoop and ramble by Norris as the Rabbs were at the Tatum 11. The run flipped the field and the Eagles went the short 31 yards for the score in five plays. Finally, the defense got on the board as Cayden Tatum returned an interception to the house from 37.
The Eagles will face off with Mt. Vernon on Friday night at 7 in Mt. Pleasant in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. In the meantime you can rest assured they will work on making the special teams...special.