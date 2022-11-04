Tatum Eagles Logo

In the battle for second place in the district and for playoff scheduling, the Tatum Eagles, 6-4 (4-1) defeated the Atlanta Rabbits, 7-3 (3-2), 63-27. 

According to AD/HFC Whitney Keeling, “the offensive line dominated and Special Team play was…not very special.” The offensive front includes Alec Perry, Jaylon Ferdowsijah, Laynce Welch, Xavier Cook, Landry Ross and TE Walker Davis. 

