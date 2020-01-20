TATUM – The Tatum Eagles swept Waskom in District 15 play Tuesday night.
The Lady Eagles won 56-22 and the Eagles won 106-25. The boys JV game was the first of the night and Tatum won that one 54-29.
Before the girl’s contest Tatum Head Coach Patricia Nelson stated, “Waskom does pretty well from beyond the arc. We have to play our game and play well.”
The Lady Eagles did, but it did not start out that way. It was a slow first quarter that ended with Tatum up 11-4. The pace then picked up and continued as Tatum scored more and increased the defensive pressure to lead at the break 27-8. After three it was 45-16 before closing out 56-22.
Tatum Senior Essence Allen had 29 points and Kayla Jones added 12. Allen also added 16 rebounds and four steals while Jones grabbed 15 boards, had nine steals and added three assists. Trinity Edwards tossed in eight to go with six rebounds, nine steals, and three assists.
In the late game, Tatum Coach Brett Carr is still searching for consistency, The Eagles completely overwhelmed the Wildcats leading 33-6 after one, 62-12 at the half and 81-19 after three. “The second group responded well scoring 18 of the 33 points in the first half. This included seven from beyond the arc.” They played better.
Six Eagles hit the double-digit mark with Kendric Malone leading the way with 16. Trey Fite, Ty Bridges, and Haden Crowley each had 12, while Jayden Boyd and Decartiyay Allison each had 11.
For the season the Lady Eagles go to 10-9 (5-1) while the Eagles go to 14-8 (4-0).
Both teams traveled to Elysian Fields for games Friday.