Tatum dons Mayflower jerseys, wins first game of the year
In a game that seemed to include a bit of magic, Friday night the Tatum Eagles (1-2) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates (0-3) 49-28. The victory will be remembered by many long after the score is forgotten.
It was the first win of the year for the Eagles and the first win at Tatum for AD and HFC Whitney Keeling. The night was also a salute to Mayflower High School, the accomplishments of its former students, and the tradition it represented when its doors were closed some 55 years ago. The Eagles were called the Panthers all night and the Eagles even wore the Blue and Gold Mayflower uniforms. This all went together to create an electric atmosphere. There was a lot of Blue in the stands.
The Eagles put up significant numbers on both sides of the ball and would have had more except for turnovers.
After the game, Keeling spoke to his players. “I told them I was proud of the way they kept playing hard through all the adversity of the mistakes we made during the game,” Keeling also noted that several Eagles stood out. “Carson Gonzalez, Luke Sigler, and Cole Watson played well on offense while Walker Davis and Rylan Freeman caught his eye on the defensive side,” he stated. “I felt the turning point was when our defense kept getting stops and we quit turning the ball over. We had a few chances to take over the game but kept giving them life,” he concluded.
The Eagles amassed 622 yards of offense, 567 on the ground, and 55 in the air. Tatum led 14-8 after one, 35-28 after two, and a scoreless third, before scoring 14 in the fourth to put it away. Watson finished the night with 190 yards on 23 carries and two TDS, while Gonzalez added 183 on seven totes and three scores. Sigler rushed five times for 106 and a score.
The Pirates got on the board first on a 49-yard pass and catch from LaChristian Johnson to Cameron Honeycutt. Johnson found Honeycutt again for the two-point conversion and Pitt led 8-0. The Eagles would answer a minute later as Carson Gonzalez darted from 73 and the Tatum score. Giani Garza converted and at the 8:01 mark of the first Pitt led 8-7. The Eagles would go on top following a Pitt fumble. A 41-yard Watson to Gonzalez pass completion got it to the two and from there Watson took it over. With the Garza PAT, the score was 14-8 at the 6:22 mark of the first.
Following a steal by Tatum’s Xavier Moore, the Eagles would bump the lead to 22-8 with a 10-yard run by Gonzalez and Watson’s run for two.
A batch of scores would follow before half-time. Pitt’s Jalen Holloway scored his first of two from 60 yards out less than a minute after the Tatum score. Tatum’s Luke Sigler would take it to the house from 59, but the Eagles failed to convert. Holloway broke away again and ran home from 60. The Pitt conversion failed at the 7:21 mark. Tatum led 28-20. Pitt’s Marcus Moton then plucked a Tatum fumble and raced 95 and with the Holloway two-point conversion, the game was tied at 28 with 5:11 to go until twirling time. Cayden Tatum would cap the scoring for the Eagles in the first half taking it over from 11 and with the Garza PAT, the Eagles led 35-28 with 1:38 left.
It was a scoreless third before Watson outran the defense from 73 in the first minute of the fourth. Gonzalez would cap the scoring with a 15-yard sprint at the 4:21 mark. The Garza PATs provided the final margin of victory.
Jordan Chambers, Braden Mimbs, and Gonzalez paced the Tatum defense with six tackles each followed by five from Kade Holder, CJ Fite, and Cayden Tatum.
Friday night the Eagles travel to West Rusk to battle the Raiders. Keeling stated, “West Rusk is ranked in the top 5. They are very fast and have a really good QB.” He went on to state what the Eagles will be working on this week and perhaps a key to victory. “We will have to play well and eliminate mistakes,” he stated. West Rusk has a tradition as well as being regarded as the home for the original Friday Night Lights.