Tatum Eagles Mayflower Jerseys

Tatum Eagles take to the field at home on September 9 wearing the blue and gold jerseys  of the 1967 Mayflower Panthers team to honor the Mayflower School’s integration into Tatum 55 years ago. 

 Courtesy Photo/Marlene Ford

Tatum dons Mayflower jerseys, wins first game of the year

In a game that seemed to include a bit of magic, Friday night the Tatum Eagles (1-2) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates (0-3) 49-28. The victory will be remembered by many long after the score is forgotten. 

