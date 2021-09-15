PITTSBURG - Friday night, the Tatum Eagles (3-0) used a staunch defense and special team play to defeat the Pittsburg Pirates (0-3) 46-21. Tatum scored on runs, passes, a field goal, a safety, and a kickoff return. They led 6-0 after one, 27-7 at the break, and 34-7 after three.
Tatum Head Coach Jason Holman was happy with the win and particularly the defense. “Overall, I was pleased with the win over Pittsburg. Defensively, I thought we played well. We knew they were going to be a physical downhill running team, so we challenged our kids all week on being more physical than our opponent. Outside of one drive early in the 4th quarter, I thought we did that. Jackson Richardson had a big night for us defensively and tallied 14 total tackles (7 were solo) and also had a Kickoff Return for a TD. Trey Fite also had another big night with 10 tackles (6 were solos) and a QB pressure.”
A lot of other Eagles contributed to the defensive effort. Walker Davis had two solo tackles and seven assists. Ty Bridges added four solo tackles with three assists and a tackle for loss. Taelyn Moore-Simon had five solos and three assists. Nick Calhoun added three solos and three assists. CJ Fite chipped in with three solos, one assist with one tackle for a loss. Malachi Ward had three solos with one assist while Cameron Redwine had three solos and one assist. Matthew Windom added a sack and a tackle for loss.
The offense was productive but not consistent. Coach Holman stated, “Offensively, we are still sputtering in spots. We are still making too many mental errors to be highly efficient. Our offensive line, although physical at times, has got to improve in terms of our assignment. Pittsburg’s defensive front got after us pretty good. They affected the running game and kept a lot of pressure on the QB in the passing game. That being said, the challenge has been issued. We need some people to step up, take it personally, and become leaders for us on the offensive line up front.”
In the first quarter the Pirates turned the ball over twice and the Eagles suffered an INT. Tatum finally got on the board at the 1:31 mark of the quarter with a 35-yard pass from QB Kendrick Malone to WR Kendall Williams. The play completed a 61 yard, seven-play drive. The PAT failed and at the end of one Tatum led 6-0. They would score again quickly in the second.
On the ensuing kickoff, Richardson brought down the Pitt return man inside the ten. The Pirates went three and out, with a couple of penalties, and the Eagles had good field position after the punt at the plus 32. The Eagles would score in four plays. Two passes went incomplete, Malone rushed for 15 and then found RB Quentin Harmon who took it home from eight yards out. With the Jose Ventura PAT, the Eagles led 13-0 at the 11:06 mark of the second.
Pitt would then put up their lone score of the first half. Starting at their 25 the Pirates would advance to midfield where they faced a third and nine. After a timeout, Pirate RB Brayden Bolton took an option pitch and went 50 down the left sideline for the score. With the Erick Hernandez PAT, the score was 13-7. The Pirates would be scoreless in the third and add two scores in the fourth.
Following the Pirate score, the Eagles would answer on the ensuing kickoff. Richardson fielded the kick, dashed toward the middle of the field, and outsprinted the defenders to the end zone from 72 yards out. “We had another good night returning kicks, “stated Holman. “Ty Bridges did a really good job of fielding the football when Pittsburg punted and had several 15+ yard returns, and of course Richardson’s Kickoff Return for a TD provided a huge momentum swing.”
The Eagles would add another score at the 3:11 mark as they went 48 yards in five plays. Jaylon Jones took it over from the one and with the Ventura PATs, the good guys led at the half 27-7.
“Our kicking game had a couple of lapses,” stated Holman. “Pittsburg was able to return a kickoff and a punt for pretty good yardage, so we have got to shore up our coverage units,” he concluded.
The lone Eagle score of the third was a 48-yard pass play from Malone to WR Jayden Boyd. Ventura’s PAT was true and after three the Eagles led 34-7. In the fourth, the Pirates put together their long drive of 70 yards in 16 plays with Ja’Keem Simmons taking it home from nine yards out. The Eagles would add a one-yard run by Malone as the Eagles took advantage of a short field. They also had a touch called back and settled for a 27 yard Ventura field goal. At the 3:53 mark, the Eagles added a safety as the Pirate punter opted to exit his end zone. The Pitt final score was a nifty 56 yard run by Bolton.
Friday night is Homecoming as the Eagles host Hughes Springs. Coach Holman stated, “Hughes Springs is another downhill running team that bases their offense on the ability to be physical at the line of scrimmage. Time of possession will be one of the keys to the game, so we will need to create some turnovers and get off of the field when given the opportunity. Fortunately for us, we have some experience defending their style of play so hopefully that will pay off. Again offensively, we would like to get off to a fast start and put the pressure on them to score so that we can hopefully take them out of their game. It will be another physical test for our team,” he concluded.