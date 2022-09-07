DAINGERFIELD - At times the real story is not in the numbers. The numbers are important. That is why we keep score. But the real “take-away” from Thursday night’s 41-minute rain-delayed contest against pre-district foe Daingerfield (2-0) was not the 48-35 Tiger victory.
It was all about Eagle Character.
“That’s what I’ve been telling our team,” said Tatum head coach Whitney Keeling. “There was a point in that game where we were down and could have been blown out, but our team fought back and if one play (a scoop and score) had gone our way, we were just an onside kick, recovery and score from winning it.”
The Eagles decided not to fold, but to push on. That could pay dividends.
On Thursday night, in under three minutes, the Tigers scored two touchdowns. And they did it twice. They scored 14 toward the end of the first half to go up 28-14 at the break. And then in the third they scored 14 again to go up 42-14. They had scored 28 unanswered.
But the Eagles did decide to answer and outscored the Tigers 21-7 for the rest of the contest.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and went 68 yards in six plays culminating in a 37-yard pass from quarterback Chase Johnson to wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers. The try for two failed. The Eagles answered, going 70 yards in five plays with QB Cole Watson going over from two yards away. The Giani Garza PAT was good and at the 7:24 mark of the first, Tatum led 7-6.
The next possessions came up empty as the Tigers ran out of downs and the Eagles punted with the Tigers taking over at their 40. Dangerfield then scored in three plays with Johnson again hitting Rodgers from 57. Johnson ran in the try and the Tigers led 14-7.
The Eagles struck back with a time-consuming (7:47) drive that covered 55 yards in 14 plays. Tatum converted three fourth-down plays to keep the drive alive. Watson connected with Cayden Tatum for nine on a fourth and five, with Carson Gonzalez for 13 on a fourth and eight and then plowed for four on a fourth and three before going another four for the score. With the Garza PAT the game was tied at the four-minute mark of the first at 14.
The Tigers then scored twice as the Eagles went three and out. Johnson connected with Amarion Simon-Jones from 69 and again with Ridgers from 63 to take a 28-14 lead to halftime. The rain canceled the band and the twirlers at the break.
The Tigers would score twice in the third quarter around Tatum possessions that ended with turnovers: an interception and a lost fumble. Johnson found Aeryn Hampton from 80 and later, D’Co Wright scored on a three-yard run. Tatum trailed at the 5:34 mark 42-14.
Watson runs of 38 and 11 would add scores. The second score was set up by a Watson to Gonzalez pass and catch that covered 34. The third quarter ended with the Eagles down 42-28.
The Tigers would add another TD as Johnson again found Simon-Jones, this time from 17. Watson scored again, taking it home from 19 capping a five-play Eagle drive that covered 43 yards that ended the scoring.
For the night Watson rushed 20 times for 161 yards and completed four of seven passes for 53. Nic Calhoun rushed 16 times for 74 yards while Luke Sigler carried once for 17 and Cayden Tatum 7 times for 21. Gonzalez caught three for 44 and Tatum one for 9.
Defensively, Gonzalez led the Eagles with nine total tackles while CJ Fite had seven including two tackles for losses. Kade Holder was in on six stops while Braden Mimbs and C. Tatum were each in on four.
The Eagles face another hard week of work as they fix and prepare for the next one.
Recalling area history and tradition, Friday night the Eagles salute Mayflower High School and will dress as the Mayflower Panthers. The Pittsburg Pirates (0-2) come calling having lost to Mt. Pleasant and Carthage. It should be a good one as both teams fight to get a mark in the win column. This one really is about the numbers.