WHITEHOUSE, TX—The Tatum Eagles basketball season ended Friday night in the Area round of the UIL playoffs. The Eagles dropped a 47-40 decision to the Mineola Yellowjackets.
The game was a tale of two halves. In the first, the Eagles were held to only 11 points. That’s not the kind of record you want to remember, but chalk it up to good defense from the Jackets, a lack of open shots, and the inability to take advantage of the opportunities they did have. The Eagles were as cold as the other side of the pillow.
T. J. Moreland paced the Jackets who took a 5-0 lead at the 5:35 mark. The Eagles got on the board with a Luke Sigler free throw at 5:21. Two minutes later it was 7-1 and then quickly 10-1. Jordan Chambers put one home for Tatum to make it 10-3. Five unanswered gave the Jackets a 15-3 lead at the end of the quarter. Moreland had 11 of them.
The lead went to 17-3 with 6:02 left in the second. The Eagle defense stepped up and Jacorie Bradley hit four of five from the charity stripe and added a bucket while Sigler also scored. The Eagles were outscored in the second 12-8. At the half, Tatum trailed by 16, 27-11.
Just like in the Bi-District victory, the third quarter saw a change. Four defensive stops in a row cut the Mineola lead to 12 at 29-17. A Tatum steal and basket at the 3:50 mark cut the margin to ten at 29-19. Cayden Tatum and Bradley each had seven in the quarter while Sigler added another bucket. Tatum outscored Mineola 16-8 in the quarter and at one point cut the lead to five before a Tatum foul, followed by a technical and their ensuing possession gave Mineola a 35-27 lead going into the fourth.
In the final stanza, the Eagles scored four unanswered and trailed by four at 35-31. The lead was only four again at 37-33. Elijah Lloyd hit a long-range bomb and at the 2:50 mark, the Eagles trailed by only three, 39-36. But that would be as close as they would get.
In the final moments, Jacket Dawson Pendergrass slammed home a couple and sank some free throws to push the margin back up. A long-range Lloyd three-point shot from the corner swished at the buzzer to produce the final score.
After the game, Tatum Head Coach Brett Carr was proud of his guys and the way they competed in the second half. “What you saw here tonight,” he stated, “was a bunch of Seniors (Mineola) fighting for their lives all the way to the end against a bunch of Sophomores. (Tatum)"
For the Eagles, it was a check-up on their performance since a Christmas Break loss to Mineola, a team regarded by many as one of the best in the region. Since that game, the Eagles found some chemistry and recorded a District Championship with only one district loss. The Eagle souvenir program for the Area round included one Senior, two Juniors, five sophomores (the game starters), and two freshmen. Playoff experience could be positive for the road ahead.