WHITEHOUSE, TX—The Tatum Eagles basketball season ended Friday night in the Area round of the UIL playoffs. The Eagles dropped a 47-40 decision to the Mineola Yellowjackets. 

The game was a tale of two halves. In the first, the Eagles were held to only 11 points. That’s not the kind of record you want to remember, but chalk it up to good defense from the Jackets, a lack of open shots, and the inability to take advantage of the opportunities they did have. The Eagles were as cold as the other side of the pillow. 

