Tatum Eagles Logo

In OT, the Jefferson Bulldogs defeated the Tatum Eagles 30-28 in district action this past weekend. The Jefferson defense proved effective and slowed down the Tatum offense while there were also missed assignments for the Eagles on both sides of the ball.  

Like a lot of the other games in East Texas, they played until the weather stopped play on Friday night and they concluded the game on Saturday. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription