In OT, the Jefferson Bulldogs defeated the Tatum Eagles 30-28 in district action this past weekend. The Jefferson defense proved effective and slowed down the Tatum offense while there were also missed assignments for the Eagles on both sides of the ball.
Like a lot of the other games in East Texas, they played until the weather stopped play on Friday night and they concluded the game on Saturday.
When it was called off at the 8:17 mark of the second quarter Friday night, the Dawgs led 10-0.
Overall, there were pluses and minuses. “I was proud of their fight, but disappointed by their (the teams) actions after the game,” stated Tatum HC/AD Whitney Keeling. “Someone is going to win and someone is going to lose, how do you handle both?” he added.
And the 16-hour plus interruption gave both teams a chance to retool a bit.
“It’s really not usual to get to go home and reset your minds,” stated Keeling. But that was what happened. And it gave the Eagles a chance to “come back with better effort and execution,” he added. “We knew then that their plan was to run the ball after Friday so we adjusted our defense and added another lineman to the defensive front.”
Friday night the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard at the 8:06 mark of the first. Their initial drive had started at their own 48 after a nifty return but stalled at the Tatum 13 when the Eagle defense shut down two runs and a pass went incomplete. Jefferson settled for a Domonick Rivers 30-yard field goal.
A holding penalty thwarted the first Tatum drive and the Eagles punted from their 49.
Starting at their own 18, the Bulldogs then marched 81 yards in six plays with QB Erik Burns finding WR Hasheem Ector behind the secondary in the end zone for the touch. With the Rivers PAT, Jefferson was 10-0 and that was the score after one.
On their next drive the Eagles began scrimmage at their own 24 and put together some plays with QB Cole Watson rushing for 9 and four and RB Braden Mimbs finding some space for runs of five and three. Play was then stopped as the Eagles faced a third and two from their own 45. The 30-minute delay was advanced and advanced until the decision was made to finish on Saturday.
When play actually resumed, it did not start off any better for Tatum as the Eagles could not convert their third and two and the ball went over to the Dawgs on downs.
But then Jefferson proceeded to fumble the ball back two times in a row before the half ended. At the abbreviated halftime break, Jefferson still led 10-0.
In the second half, things opened up a bit and got interesting. A sideline flag that usually results in a warning and no penalty was marked off as a 15-yard step off against the Eagles, something never seen. Things also got a bit chippy and both teams got conduct penalties.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard at the 8:15 mark of the third. Following a Jefferson turnover, the Eagles went 42 yards in six plays as Mimbs went over from five yards away for the score. With Giana Garza’s PAT, Jefferson still led 10-7.
Less than two minutes later, Jefferson RB Luke McMillen found a crease in the line and dashed 49 for a touchdown. The PAT was missed and Jefferson was back up 16-7.
At 4:26 of the third, Watson found Carson Gonzalez from 32 capping a 66 yard three-play drive. With the Garza PAT, the Jefferson lead was two, 16-14.
Jefferson QB Chris Bowman scored on a five-yard run. Again the PAT was no good, this time it was blocked. Jefferson up, 22-14. And then, the Eagles answered to tie the game.
A 75-yard four-play drive was capped with a Watson 59-yard run. Jacoby Norris bulled for two and the game was even at 22 with 7:52 left to play. At the end of regulation, the game was tied at 22.
In OT, Bowman scored from five and then ran it in for the two-point conversion.
For the Tatum possession, Watson also scored from five yards out, but the try for two was denied when he was inches short of the goal line. Final score, Jefferson 30-28.
Watson paced Tatum tacklers with 15 followed by DB Cayden Tatum with 11 and an interception.
Mimbs finished the game with 121 yards on 23 carries with a score. Alec Perry was mentioned for his offensive line play.
The first home game and the last home game ended the same way, with the Eagles just inches short of the goal line on the conversion to send the game into the next OT.
This Friday night the Bulldogs, 7-2 (4-0) host Sabine while the Eagles, 5-4 (3-1) travel to Atlanta to battle the Rabbs. “I think Atlanta is better than Jefferson,” stated Keeling. “We have to run the ball better between the tackles to have a chance.” He concluded.
And as usual, the Rabbits are fast.
The Lady Eagles begin the Volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at Longview against New Diana.