Tatum Eagles hold their ground against the Tigers

TATUM - Friday night, the Tatum Eagles (2-0) played tough defense and took advantage of field position to defeat the Daingerfield Tigers (1-1) 35-28. Tatum led 21-0 after three quarters. But the fourth quarter was a wild one where Daingerfield scored all their points.
HC Jason Holman reflected on the game. “Friday night was not our best team effort. For three quarters our defense was locked in and played very well. We forced Daingerfield to punt six times and had a good fourth-down stand on our end of the field. In the final quarter, we seemed to let up, lost our focus, and it cost us. That is something we have been preaching to our kids and it is definitely an area that must improve for us to reach our goals. Trey Fite was our defensive standout with 7 Solos, 1 Assist, 5 TFL, and 3 QB knockdowns.”
D’field did score 28 in the fourth, but Tatum never trailed. Here’s how it went.
The two teams battled to a scoreless first and the only score of the half was at the 5:06 mark of the second when the Eagles went 39 yards in five plays using only 2:07 of clock time for the touch. Tatum RB Quintin Harmon bulled his way for 12 yards and with the Alan Chavez PAT, the Eagles took a 7-0 lead to the locker room.
The Eagles took the opening kick of the third and scored going 57 yards in only three plays. Tatum QB Kendric Malone found Remington O’Brien for 39, Jaylon Jones rushed for four and then Malone zigged and zagged to the end zone from 14 for the score. The Chavez PAT gave Tatum a 14-0 lead.
After several possession changes, the Tigers went three and out from their 30 and punted, giving the Eagles great field position at their own 45. Malone found Kendall Williams who took a seven-yard pass and broke free to go 55 for the score. At the 6:06 mark of the third, the Eagles led 21-0.
According to Holman, last week’s emphasis on the kicking game paid off. “On a bright note, our kicking game showed some good improvement. We covered kicks well and had several big returns which helped us tremendously with field position. Jose Ventura did a great job of handling our kicking duties all night, and Ty Bridges had several big punt returns that flipped the field for us,” he stated.
Again, stout defensive play gave the Eagles a short field starting at the Tiger 36 with 2:37 left. The Eagles drove the 36 in seven plays featuring Jones runs of four, nine, 20, and finally four for the score. Tatum led 28-0, but the game was far from over. Aside from a Tatum score halfway through the fourth, the last quarter belonged to the Tigers.
It takes a lot to make the offense tick and on that side of the ball, the Eagles faced several challenges. According to Holman, “Offensively, we struggled all night. To Daingerfield’s credit, they are a physical team. However, our rhythm just wasn’t there. We never could seem to get things firing on all cylinders. There are many factors that might have contributed to that, but one of them is definitely the fact that we had several players playing out of their normal position which in turn affected our timing. We shuffled some receiver positions because we were without Jayden Boyd in the first half. We were also short-handed at running back and offensive line. Jacoby Norris was out with an irritated groin and Jaylon Ferdowsijah missed practice all week due to an allergic reaction he had on Monday. All of those things played a part. Offensive play is about execution and timing, both of which were below par for us on Friday night. It’s nothing that a focused week of practice won’t fix, but we have to have exactly that in order to correct it.
In the fourth quarter, D’field QB Dee Lewis started finding his receivers. At the 10:21 mark, Lewis connected with wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers from 67 for a score. The try for two was no good. After the two teams exchanged possessions, Tatum would answer. After yet another good defensive effort, the Eagles took over at the Tiger 34 and covered the distance in two plays. Jones rushed for three and then Malone again found Williams who made a toe-tap reception on the sideline of the end-zone for the score. Instead of padding the lead, the score would be the difference in the game.
In the last five minutes, Daingerfield would score three times and bring the game to an onside kick with 15 seconds left to determine the outcome. Lewis found Jayden Wallace from 19, tacked on the two, and cut the Eagle lead to 35-14.
After an initial first down, Tatum went three and out and the Tigers had the ball at their twenty. Two plays later they were in the endzone as Jones again found Wallace from 80 for the score. The try was no good, Tatum led 35-20. But the game was not over. There was 2:04 left.
After another four and out the Tigers got the ball at their 46 and scored in three plays with Lewis again connecting with Rodgers. This time it was 45 for the score. With the try for two successful, it was a one-score game with 15 seconds left.
The Eagles got the football and ran out the clock.
Friday night Tatum travels to Pittsburg (0-2) to tangle with the Pirates. In spite of their record, Pittsburg has talent. “Looking ahead to Pittsburg, they can be dangerous if we allow them to be,” stated Holman. “They play a downhill, physical brand of football that is going to require us to stay focused and match their physicality all night long. Plus, they are still looking for their first win which most definitely deserves our attention. The main thing we have to do is fix ourselves by having a great week of practice and executing at a high level in all three phases of the game.” He concluded with the plan for the Eagles. “We need to show improvement and get back on track this week.”