LONGVIEW LOBO COLISEUM - Friday night, the Tatum Eagles (27-5) started off cold but finished hot in defeating a very talented Chapel Hill (Mt. Pleasant, Tx) Red Devil (26-9) squad 68-43 in the Area Round of 3A basketball playoffs. It was loud at Lobo.
The contest was a lot closer than the score indicated. The Eagles led 19-15 after one, 33-25 at the break, and 41-31 after three before outscoring the Red Devils 27-12 in the final stanza to win by 25.
Tatum Coach Brett Carr was pleased with the win. “This was a tough game against a great team. Our defense changed a bit in the second half. We really slowed things down in the third, “ stated Carr. CH finally scored six after being held scoreless for almost six minutes of the eight-minute third quarter. Carr continued, “we’ve got a lot of experience on this team and it paid dividends.” For this group of seniors, the win was #100 dating back to when they were Freshmen. They were instrumental in helping Carr notch career win #500 earlier in the season.
The Eagles played tough defense causing 12 first-half turnovers that they often turned into points. A big T/O opened the fourth as on the Devils’ first possession Tatum’s Drake Walton made the steal and converted the bucket. It proved to be an omen of things to come.
Tatum got balanced scoring as Kendall Williams led the way with 18, 11 coming in the final stanza. Kendric Malone added 16 as did Jayden Boyd, nine came from Aiden Anthony while Walton had six. Tiki Lloyd hit a much-needed long-range three at a critical time in the second. Braden Buchanan had 15 for CH.
The Eagles play on against a familiar foe as they next battle the White Oak Roughnecks. The ‘Necks (32-4) defeated the Hooks Hornets (30-7), 42-41 Friday night in Pittsburg to advance. The Game with White Oak is Tuesday at Hallsville.
There are two games, and Tatum plays in the second game which should tip-off at 8. The first game will be Waskom vs. Jefferson. It should be another classic.