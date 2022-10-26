The Tatum Eagles, 5-3 (3-0), defeated the Sabine Cardinals, 1-7 (0-3), 56-34 Friday night at Sabine High School. After the game was tied at 14 after one, the Eagles led 28-14 at the break and 35-14 after three. It was a wild fourth that saw Tatum outscore Sabine 21-20 for the final margin of victory.
Several players stood out in the game. On the offensive side Braden Mimbs had a strong game at running back and had the stats to back it up. He carried 21 times for 203 yards, a nifty 9.67 yards per carry, with two touchdowns. The offensive line was paced by center Laynce Welch who was credited with 15 knockdowns.
Defensively, Cayden Tatum played well at free safety and was in on 12 tackles to lead the team. Jacoriean Rollins was cited for his play on the D line with four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Tatum AD and HFC Whitney Keeling stated, “we started out slow but we responded to adversity very well. We battled back when we were down and tied the game at 14.”
After taking the open kickoff and starting to scrimmage at their own 31, the Eagles gave it right back with a fumble. The Cardinals took advantage of the TO and scored going 28 yards in three plays with QB Colt Sparks finding WR Cayden Fordson from 16 for the score. The Jovany Jaimes PAT gave the Cardinals the lead and the game was less than a minute old.
Tatum would answer with a 61 yard drive in just three plays. QB Cole Watson rushed for 22, and Mimbs trucked for eight to give the Eagles a second and two at the Cardinal 31. Watson then connected with Carson Gonzalez for six. Giani Garza converted for Tatum to tie the game at seven.
Less than a minute later, Sabine would score again going 66 yards in only four plays with Cason Patterson darting 39 for the score. With the PAT, the Eagles trailed 14-7. The Cardinals then recovered an onside kick, but the Eagles would rally as Sabine ran out of downs and punted resulting in a touchback. The Eagles would then march 80. The drive was highlighted by a Watson to Cayden Tatum pass and catch good for 13, Gonzalez runs of seven and 12, and a Watston run of nine and another of 35 for the score. The game was knotted at 14 after one.
Tatum tallied twice in the second while holding Sabine scoreless in both the second and third quarters. An 84 yard drive in 11 plays featured a run by Luke Sigler for nine and a rush by Mimbs of 14. Watson toted for 36, three, five, one and finally the last yard for the score. At the 9:53 mark the Eagles led 21-14. A 65 yard drive would also result in a score featuring a Gonzalez run of 20 and a catch for 20. Sigler would rush for five and Cayden Tatum would sprint for 13. Mimbs took it the last eight for the touch. At twirling time the Eagles were up 28-14.
The lead was extended by seven in the third. The Eagles went 86 in only seven plays with Watson hitting Gonzalez for the score from 37.
The Cards would tally three in the fourth. Patterson scored on a two-yard plunge while Cade Silvertooth would take it home from 45. A score with six seconds left was a Sparks to Hudson McNatt completion where he lost the ball at the two only to have it caught in the air by Fortson who carried it in.
For the Eagles, Mimbs rushed twice on a 49-yard drive taking if for three and then 46 for the score. Watson would score from ten away and Jacoby Norris would cap the scoring for the night, capping a 44-yard three-play drive with a run of 37. Garza was eight for eight on the night with PATs.
The Cardinals host White Oak Friday night while the Eagles will host the Jefferson Bulldogs for Senior Night. The Bulldogs feature an explosive offense paced by playmaker RB Luke McMullen.
“We are going to have to muscle up against Jefferson to be successful,” stated Keeling.