The Tatum Eagles, 5-3 (3-0), defeated the Sabine Cardinals, 1-7 (0-3),  56-34 Friday night at Sabine High School. After the game was tied at 14 after one, the Eagles led 28-14 at the break and 35-14 after three. It was a wild fourth that saw Tatum outscore Sabine 21-20 for the final margin of victory. 

Several players stood out in the game. On the offensive side Braden Mimbs had a strong game at running back and had the stats to back it up. He carried 21 times for 203 yards, a nifty 9.67 yards per carry, with two touchdowns. The offensive line was paced by center Laynce Welch who was credited with 15 knockdowns. 

