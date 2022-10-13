The Tatum Eagles, 4-3 (1-0) held off the last series potentially game-winning drive to defeat the Gladewater Bears, 1-5 (0-1), 28-22, in the District opener for each team. Down by six and starting at their own ten with just under three minutes left, the Bears, aided by a major distance personal foul penalty, drove to the Eagle 38 but ran out of downs when a fourth and five pass went incomplete. The Eagles burned off the remaining 49 seconds to preserve the victory.
The win was the first over Gladewater in some 16 years! For AD and HFC Keeling it was nice to open district play with a win. It was the contributions of some of the leaders that he really noticed. “CJ Fite had a big game and so did Cole Watson. I thought the (50-yard punt) by Caden Tatum was real big for us,” Keeling stated.
After an opening Tatum drive stalled coming up short on a fourth and six call at the GW 22, the Bears scored in one play on a 78-yard bomb from QB Kyron Wilson to WR Kollin Lewis. With the Ozzie Chavarria PAT the Bears led 7-0. Tatum answered on the next series going 75 yards in three plays. RB Luke Sigler ran for two, Nick Calhoun zipped for 40 and QB Cole Watson took it to the house from 38. Giani Garza’s extra point tied the game at seven and that would be the score at the end of one.
Neither team could sustain a drive and after an exchange of fumbles and following an interception by Eagle DB Jailynn Taylor, the Eagles would go on top at the 3:25 mark of the second with a seven-yard run by Calhoun. At the half the Eagles led 14-7.
The Bears tied the game at the 5:40 mark of the third on a 23-yard pass from Wilson to WR Tyrone Maddox. On their next possession the Eagles would retake the lead with a sustained ground attack. From the Eagle 42 Watson rushed for a yard, RB Carson Gonzalez swept for eight, and RB Braden Mimbs bulled for runs of three and 15. From the Bear 31, Watson rushed for 17. Mimbs followed with runs of seven and three. Then, Watson took it over from the four and with the Garza PAT the Eagles led 21-14 at the 1:13 mark of the third.
Tatum extended the lead to 14 at 9:33 of the fourth. Following an INT and return from Cayden Tatum the Eagles were in business at the GW 26. Watson ran for seven and Calhoun took it in from 19.
The game was far from over as the Bears then marched 75 yards in nine plays with Wilson capping the drive with a one-yard run and scrumming in for two to cut the Tatum lead to six at 28-22.
After the ensuing kickoff and spurred by a Mimbs run of 25, the Eagles were able to dig out from their 13 to get to the 40 before being forced to punt. Cayden Tatum got off a beaut that rolled dead at the Bear 10. This set the stage for the Bear’s final drive which came up short.
Who played well for Tatum? For Offensive Coordinator (OC) Jeremy Kubiak, “The defense really picked us up. Calhoun, Mimbs, (were the) top skill guys. Fite and Cook were the top lineman for (the) offense,” he stated. Defensive Coordinator (DC) Justin Watson agreed, “CJ (Fite) controlled the line of scrimmage. We moved him around quite a bit. Truitt Anthony played well at DE, Tatum and Gonzalez had consistent play in the secondary,” he concluded.
Fite and Anthony led all tacklers with ten each while Watson had nine and Cayden Tatum had eight. Jacorian Rollins recorded six while Gonzalez had five. Sigler and Walker Davis each had four. Watson rushed ten times for 84 yards and two scores while Mimbs carried seven times for 54. Calhoun carried four times for 68 yards and scored twice.
It’s Homecoming week at Tatum and that means hall decorations and dress-up themes every day. Renewing a Tatum tradition, skydivers will be dropping in prior to the kickoff, and several alums from the class of 1982 will be serving as honorary captains. They will be wearing their original jerseys.
The Eagles host the Roughnecks from White Oak. It is traditionally a tough contest. Homecoming court activities start at 6:30 with the kickoff to come at 7. The Tatum Lady Eagles Volleyball team is also in action Friday afternoon. They start at 4:30.