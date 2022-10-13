The Tatum Eagles, 4-3 (1-0) held off the last series potentially game-winning drive to defeat the Gladewater Bears, 1-5 (0-1), 28-22, in the District opener for each team. Down by six and starting at their own ten with just under three minutes left, the Bears, aided by a major distance personal foul penalty, drove to the Eagle 38 but ran out of downs when a fourth and five pass went incomplete. The Eagles burned off the remaining 49 seconds to preserve the victory. 

The win was the first over Gladewater in some 16 years! For AD and HFC Keeling it was nice to open district play with a win. It was the contributions of some of the leaders that he really noticed. “CJ Fite had a big game and so did Cole Watson. I thought the (50-yard punt) by Caden Tatum was real big for us,” Keeling stated.  

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription