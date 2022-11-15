MOUNT PLEASANT - On a rainy and very cold night in the Bi-district opener for the playoffs, the Mount Vernon Tigers defeated the Tatum Eagles 42-6. Apparently, Eagles don’t fare as well in cold weather as Tigers. According to Tatum AD/HFC Whitney Keeling, “they certainly were able to handle the cold better than we were. I really thought the weather affected us way more than I thought it would. We fumbled 7 times. We never do that.”
Tatum never really got on track. In addition to the fumbles, the Eagles were often not able to convert first downs and sustain drives. Mount Vernon struggled as well. Their offensive snaps frequently rolled back to the quarterback. The Tigers often incurred long losses of yardage plays, but they were frequently able to overcome them.
As their season started Mount Vernon had a quarterback who could throw a football. He suffered a season-ending injury and the Tigers had to go with their strength. That included a commitment to the running game with #0 Makenzie McGill and #1 Jaden Horton. The folks in their area started calling it their “Binary Offense.” The Eagles knew coming in that this would be the game plan but were unable to contain McGill.
The Eagles received the opening kickoff and started at their own 12. After an initial first down, Tatum went three and out. With a fourth and five from their 28, punter Cayden Tatum got off a beauty that rolled to the Tiger 25. The Tigers went three and out and on fourth down, punter Mehki Perry’s kick went short and was caught in the air by Eagle Giani Garza who returned it 33 yards to the seven. Three plays later, on fourth and a yard, RB Braden Mimbs took it over for the score. The PAT conversion failed. At the 7:28 mark of the first the Eagles led 6-0. Tatum would threaten to score again a minute later, but the pass was intercepted in the end zone.
A Tiger drive that started late in the quarter began with an eight-yard run by McGill. He then lost a yard, gained four and on the first play of the second quarter raced 37 for the score. The Edgar Munoz PAT was good and Mount Vernon took the lead 7-6. They would add to it later in the quarter as McGill connected on a short pass to Mason Pope who took it to the house from 44. Munoz continued his string of conversions for the rest of the game.
The Eagles would put together several sustained drives only to run out of downs. They failed to convert a fourth and two at the Tiger 25 when the run lost two. Later, at the Tiger 20 a fourth and 12 only netted a run of eight.
At the half, Tigers 14-6. “In the locker room at the half I told them we had to get more of an offensive push up front. But Mt. Vernon was really good up front,” stated Keeling.
In the third the Tigers added a score on a sustained drive of 75 yards that took nine plays. McGill broke away and went 47 for the score. In the final stanza he would score on runs of three and one while Dawson Witherspoon would add the final tally with a sweep around end that went to the end zone from 60.
Mount Vernon (9-3) advances to play West. The Eagle’s season ends with a 6-5 mark. “At the end of the game I just told them thank you for the season and great memories,” stated Keeling.
Keeling’s arrival to Tatum came at a time this past January that followed the departure of a large senior class. Expectations for a successful season for 2022 were, quite frankly, not very high. But Keeling,his coaching staff, the infusion of some impact players, and the buy-in of returning Eagles, produced a winning season at 6-5. In the could have, should have, would have department…the first game and the last regular season games were losses in overtime by literal inches.
Traditionally, the Eagles have not done well in cold weather. For a few longtime Eagle fans the truly cold and wet conditions of the playoff game was a reminder of two games almost seven years apart. The weather and the years almost sound biblical. The first was the 2007 State Championship loss in overtime to Farmerville in 25-degree weather in Corsicana. The second was a playoff loss to Godley at Teague. For those who braved the weather, the Teague game still stands for many as ”that was the coldest I’ve ever been in my life.” Now they can add ”except for that night in Mount Pleasant.”