MOUNT PLEASANT - On a rainy and very cold night in the Bi-district opener for the playoffs, the Mount Vernon Tigers defeated the Tatum Eagles 42-6. Apparently, Eagles don’t fare as well in cold weather as Tigers.  According to Tatum AD/HFC Whitney Keeling, “they certainly were able to handle the cold better than we were. I really thought the weather affected us way more than I thought it would. We fumbled 7 times. We never do that.” 

Tatum never really got on track. In addition to the fumbles, the Eagles were often not able to convert first downs and sustain drives. Mount Vernon struggled as well. Their offensive snaps frequently rolled back to the quarterback. The Tigers often incurred long losses of yardage plays, but they were frequently able to overcome them.  

