On Saturday, the Lumberton Raiders (4-1) defeated the Tatum Eagles (2-3) 48-42. The game was moved from a 2 p.m. start to 11 a.m. in an attempt to avoid some of the heat. The sun was bright and it was still warm.
On paper, this was no matchup at all. The 4A Raiders have an enrollment of almost three times that of Tatum and many polls have them in the top ten in the state. But games are not played on paper and the Eagles played well at times. If you like offense, this was your game. Defense? Not so much. The Eagles would rush for 451 yards and pass for another 79, but it was not enough for the W. And, there were a lot of penalties.
Tatum led 14-13 after one but trailed 27-20 at the half and 48-34 after three. Lumberton was scoreless in the fourth while the Eagles added a score at the end and the two-point conversion to produce the final score.
The Eagles got on the board first marching 73 yards in eight plays. QB Cole Watson rushed for 11 to get things rolling, but penalties saw the Eagles facing a third and 21 from their own 28. WB Luke Sigler took the toss around right end and went for 47 to the Raider 25. WB Carson Gonzalez darted for 16 and would score the first TD a couple of plays later from four yards out. With the Giani Garza PAT, the Eagles led 7-0. Lumberton would answer quickly, scoring in just two plays. Big RB Jaddon Ward rumbled for 63 and QB Lucas Powell found WR Cole Rhodes from four yards away for the score. The PAT was wide and Tatum still led, 7-6.
The teams would swap scores again as Braden Mimbs scored his first of two for the day completing a 73-yard, nine-play drive with a three-yard run. Along the way, a third and 10 from the 26 produced a first and goal after a Watson to Gonzalez completion for 18 and a short penalty. Again, Lumberton would score as Powell found Brady Fuselier from 35. After one, it was Eagles 14-13.
The Raiders went on top at the 7:03 mark of the second, but Tatum would answer two minutes later completing a 71-yard, four-play drive with Sigler gaining 49 and Watson adding runs of seven and three and then 12 for the score. The PAT was blocked and the score was tied at 20. Lumberton would add another score to lead 27-20 at the half.
A wild third quarter produced five scores with the Raiders adding 21 and the Eagles scoring twice. Watson scored from 31 yards out and Sigler would score on a determined run from 67.
The Eagles would add one more at the very end with Mimbs going over from eight with Cayden Tatum running in the two-point conversion.
For the game, Sigler rushed 11 times for 221 yards while Watson rushed for 113 on 15 attempts. Gonzalez added 48 on ten rushes while Jacoby Norris had 43 on nine totes. Watson was seven of 18 in the air for 79 with Levi Lester catching one for 22, Gonzalez two for 21, and Jordan Chambers two for 12.
The Eagles now have an open week. What will they work on? Tatum AD and HFC Whitney Keeling had a short answer, “Defense.”
The Eagles open District play on October 7 at home hosting the Gladewater Bears. All District games this year will kick at 7 p.m.