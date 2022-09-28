Tatum Eagles Luke Sigler

Luke Sigler (#11) of the Tatum Eagles dodges a Lumberton defender as he carries the ball. Sigler rushed 11 times for 221 yards in Friday’s game.

 Courtesy Photo/Melody Ford

On Saturday, the Lumberton Raiders (4-1) defeated the Tatum Eagles (2-3) 48-42. The game was moved from a 2 p.m. start to 11 a.m. in an attempt to avoid some of the heat. The sun was bright and it was still warm. 

On paper, this was no matchup at all. The 4A Raiders have an enrollment of almost three times that of Tatum and many polls have them in the top ten in the state. But games are not played on paper and the Eagles played well at times. If you like offense, this was your game. Defense? Not so much. The Eagles would rush for 451 yards and pass for another 79, but it was not enough for the W. And, there were a lot of penalties. 

