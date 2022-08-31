Opening games are not meant to go four overtimes. But, that was the case as the Center Roughriders (1-0) rallied from behind and defeated the Tatum Eagles (0-1) 44-42 at Eagle Stadium. The difference came down to inches in the last Tatum possession, or they could still be playing. Like all Center/Tatum matchups, it got a bit chippy and like the game at Center three years ago, it came down to the last play.
For new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling, there were some positives and some things that need to be addressed. “I thought we competed well and the players played hard,” stated Keeling. “That is what I told them. I thought (Jr. QB) Cole Watson had a really good game and (Jr. WR) Carson Gonzalez performed well on both sides of the football.”
Here’s how the scoring went. Center led 13-7 after one. At the half, it was tied at 20. The Eagles tacked on 14 in the third before Center tied it up in regulation. In the OT’s both scored 8 in the first with no scoring in two and three. In the fourth. Center scored from the two-point line while Tatum came up some eight inches short for the final score. “No, there’s no way to game plan for 4 OT’s for the first game,” stated Keeling.
The Eagles were not lacking on offense. Watson kept the ball 22 times and rushed for 168 yards and three scores. Gonzalez toted 11 times for 141 and Nick Calhoun carried 23 times for 123 yards and two scores. The Eagles missed the 500-yard total offense mark by only eight yards finishing the night with 492. Watson only attempted four passes and completed one for 39…to Gonzalez, who scored.
Early on, it was all Center. They scored in the first thirty seconds on a six-yard run by Kaden Dixon and missed the PAT to lead 6-0. The Eagles would answer going 70 yards in 12 plays with Watson going over from three out. With the Giani Garza PAT, Tatum led 7-6.
Da’nijhalon Gibson then took the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for the score and with the PAT the ‘Riders led 13-7.
The two teams then exchanged lost fumbles.
Highlighted by a 54-yard Watson gallup on a third and one, the Eagles would score on a one-yard plunge by Calhoun and with Garza’s PAT, the Eagles regained the lead 14-13.
The teams would each score again before the half as Center QB Cash Cross sprinted in from 40 out. The Eagles would answer going 70 yards in four plays. Watson ran for 21, Gonzalez swept for 15 and Calhoun bulled for seven before Watson took it to the house from 27. A Gonzalez pick of a Cash pass negated the last drive for Center.
In the third, it was all Tatum. In the fourth, it was all Center.
Starting at their own 41 the Eagles went the 59 yards in only eight plays. The five-minute drive was highlighted by a fourth and two conversion run by Gonzalez that covered 28. Watson took it for the last six for the touch. Center then went three and out and punted. Starting at their own 28 the Eagles went 62 yards in eight plays scoring on a fourth and 11 from the 39 as Watson found Gonzalez for the score. CJ Fite bulled for the two-point conversion and the Eagles led 34-20.
The ‘Riders then went three and out. But, the fourth down punt stopped at the Tatum one. This flipped the field position and led to a Center score after the Eagles could not dig out. Center started at the Eagle 42 and scored in four plays with J’Omarion Preston running in from 21. The next Eagle drive sputtered and Center again took it home with Cash connecting with Chris Evans for the score. The game was tied at 34 after regulation.
In the first OT, Calhoun went four for the score with Braden Mims going in for two. Center answered with Dixon going over from a yard out and then taking it in for two.
After two scoreless OT periods, Cross went over for two and the Eagles were stopped just shy of the goal line on their possession.
Defensively for Tatum Braden Mims, Jordan Chambers and Hernandez were each in on at least six tackles. Cayden Tatum, Kade Holder, and CJ Fite were each in on five. Tatum and Hernandez each had a pick.
The Eagles have a short week as they travel to Daingerfield on Thursday night for the KYKX game of the week. For the Eagles, there is a lot to work on. “We have to tackle better,” stated Keeling. “We also need to line up better and execute better. We had too many missed assignments.”