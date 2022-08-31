Tatum Eagles - August 26, 2022

Cole Watson and Cullen Fite running a play in Friday’s season opener for the Tatum Eagles.

 Courtesy Photo/Melody Ford

Opening games are not meant to go four overtimes. But, that was the case as the Center Roughriders (1-0) rallied from behind and defeated the Tatum Eagles (0-1) 44-42 at Eagle Stadium. The difference came down to inches in the last Tatum possession, or they could still be playing. Like all Center/Tatum matchups, it got a bit chippy and like the game at Center three years ago, it came down to the last play. 

For new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling, there were some positives and some things that need to be addressed. “I thought we competed well and the players played hard,” stated Keeling. “That is what I told them. I thought (Jr. QB) Cole Watson had a really good game and (Jr. WR) Carson Gonzalez performed well on both sides of the football.” 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription