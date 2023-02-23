LONGVIEW, TX—In the 3A Region 2, Bi-District round of play at Lobo, the Tatum Eagles (16-3A) defeated the Sabine Cardinals (15-3A) 60-41. Tatum led by five, 15-10, after the first and 35-22 at the half. The third quarter was decisive as Tatum outscored Sabine 18-4 before cruising to the final margin of victory.
“It seems like games are won and lost in the first and third quarters,” stated Tatum Head Coach Brett Carr. “At the half, we stressed coming out and playing strong in the third. We needed to control the boards, create some stops and play tough defense, and that’s what happened,” he added. “It was a good game for our young players to get a taste of the playoffs,” he stated. The regular roster for the Eagles shows one senior, two juniors, five sophomores, and a freshman.
“I thought that JaCorey Bradley had a good game,” stated Carr. Bradley led all scorers with 21. “I also thought that Elijah Lloyd played well, particularly on defense.” Lloyd ended the night with 13 points including a steal conversion basket in the first and three long-range bombs later.
The first quarter went back and forth with the Eagles jumping out to an 8-1 lead at the 5:02 mark before the Cardinals’ rebounds and put-backs gave them a 9-8 lead. The game was tied at 10 with 1:09 left. The Eagles scored five unanswered in the final minute.
The Eagles led by as many as 13 in the second quarter before the Cardinals went on a run and cut the margin to eight. Again, the Eagles added five late in the quarter to stretch the lead back to 13. Bradley had 13 of the 18 Eagle third-quarter points. Sabine actually outscored Tatum in the fourth.
Luke Sigler had seven for Tatum with Caleb Smith adding six. Jordan Chambers and Cooper Whiteus each chipped in with five. Jamarian Butler added three.
Colt Sparks had 16 for Sabine while Clayne Simmons added 12.
“Our fans were just great,” stated Carr. “We had a big student section with some teachers mixed and they made a lot of noise.”
The Eagles next play the Mineola Yellowjackets (22-9) in the Area Round. The ‘Jackets advanced by defeating New Boston in the Bi-District round 52-35. They are considered to be one of the top teams in the region. They defeated the Eagles (21-13) very early in the season during the Christmas Break.
The game will be at Whitehouse on Friday at 7 p.m.