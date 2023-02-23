Tatum Eagles Basketball

Tatum Eagles Varsity Basketball Team - Bi-District Champions 2022-2023

 Courtesy Photo

LONGVIEW, TX—In the 3A Region 2, Bi-District round of play at Lobo, the Tatum Eagles (16-3A) defeated the Sabine Cardinals (15-3A) 60-41. Tatum led by five, 15-10, after the first and 35-22 at the half. The third quarter was decisive as Tatum outscored Sabine 18-4 before cruising to the final margin of victory. 

“It seems like games are won and lost in the first and third quarters,” stated Tatum Head Coach Brett Carr. “At the half, we stressed coming out and playing strong in the third. We needed to control the boards, create some stops and play tough defense, and that’s what happened,” he added. “It was a good game for our young players to get a taste of the playoffs,” he stated. The regular roster for the Eagles shows one senior, two juniors, five sophomores, and a freshman. 

