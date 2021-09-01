Tatum dominates in season opener

CENTER - The Tatum Eagles (1-0) defeated the Center Roughriders (0-1) 68-26 Friday night in the season opener for both schools. The Eagles took advantage of Center turnovers, played tough defense, and showed an explosive offense. Tatum had a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before the first ‘Rider touchdown.
Tatum AD and HFC Jason Holman liked what he saw. “Overall, I was pleased with the win. We accomplished our first goal of winning the opener,” he stated. The offense played big. Holman said, “We had a huge night with 567 total yards. We had 30 rushing attempts for 307 yds and 4 TD’s, and Kendric Malone was 13 of 18 passing with 260 yds and 5 TD’s.”
Turnovers and big defensive plays were also important. “Malachi Ward had a big night with 5 Solos, 3 Assists, 2 TFL, 2 Sacks, and 1 QB Pressure. Ty Bridges also had a good night with 2 key interceptions with Center in scoring position,” stated Holman.
The Eagles got on the board twice in the first quarter. Following the first INT by Bridges, the Eagles started at the ‘Rider 16 and went 84 yards in six plays with Malone hitting Kendall Williams from 35 for the touch. Jose Ventura tacked on the PAT and at the 5:13 mark, the Eagles led 7-0. They would score again before the first ended, again following a Bridges INT. Starting at their one the Eagles, aided by two long distant penalties, went 99 for the score as Malone found Remington O’Bryan from nine yards out. Again, Ventura’s PAT was true and Tatum led 14-0 after one.
The Eagles would add two more scores in the second quarter, but Center would add two of their own. This did not make the Head Eagle happy. “I was a little disappointed with our effort in the 2nd quarter. I thought we relaxed somewhat as a team after jumping out on them early,” he said. Tatum’s first score was a 42-yard punt return by Jackson Richardson and later Malone found WR Jayden Boyd from 13 for the score. The Eagle drive covered 47 yards in only three plays.
Sandwiched between the scores were two Center scores. The ‘Rider’s D. Gibson returned a kickoff 85 and QB Emonte Cross went over from a yard out. At the half, Tatum led 28-14. “Our kicking game has got to improve, particularly Kickoff coverage. So you can bet that will be a focal point this week,” said Holman.
Tatum opened the third quarter by scoring in the first 18 seconds. Malone found O’Brien who then sprinted 70 for the score. The Ventura PAT upped the score to 35-14 and Tatum never looked back. Three more scores in the period gave the Eagles a 55-14 lead after three.
Malone ran in from 31, found Williams from 19, and Jacoby Norris powered and sprinted from 59 for the other scores.
In the fourth, Quintin Harmon would score twice on runs of one and 25. Center would add 12 more points to produce the final.
A lot of Eagles contributed. Twenty-two different Eagles made fifty-nine tackles. In addition to Ward, Norris, Walker Davis, Nick Calhoun, Isaac Dancy-Vasquez, and CJ Fite had big games. The DB’s worked hard. In addition to Bridges, Kade Holder, Taelyn Moore-Simon, and Jeremiah Norris also contributed.
After the game, Coach Holman had these thoughts. “Our conditioning was not what it needs to be, but it never is going into the first game of the season. You can’t truly get into game shape until you play some games. Hopefully, that improves this week. Injury wise we came out of the game pretty well. No serious injuries though, just your typical bumps and bruises.”
Friday night the Eagles play their first game at home against the Daingerfield Tigers.
“Daingerfield is about what you would expect,” stated Holman. “They have good size on the line, with a lot of speed in the skill positions. Their QB is 6’2 220 and runs well when they choose to run him, so we will have to bring our A-game to stop him. They have good height and speed at the WR position and have 2-3 kids that can all run the ball. Defensively, the same story with size up front and speed behind it. It will be a good test for us all around.”
It should be a good one.