Tatum coaches teach local players at summer volleyball camp

Young volleyball players representing towns from Longview to Groesbeck gathered together at a summer camp on Tuesday through Thursday at Tatum ISD’s Eagle Coliseum to learn under their coaching staff.
Tatum’s volleyball team has taken home the bi-district champion title since the 2018 season. Last year, the Lady Eagles were 12-0 in their district and advanced to the regional quarterfinals. From last year’s seventh grade team to varsity, the Lady Eagles were 46-0.
Incoming third through sixth graders played in the morning session. Incoming seventh through ninth graders competed in the afternoon session.
Campers improved their setting, hitting, defense, blocking, and serving skills. Outside of the game, coaches worked with the players on conditioning and fundamentals.
“We are trying to prepare them for their upcoming season,” volleyball coach Devin Barker said. “We’ve had participants from Overton, Carthage, Spring Hill, Longview, Pine Tree, and Groesbeck.”
Each day in both sessions, the coaches announced four Camper of the Day awards. These players were rewarded with snacks.
The camp fee for participants was $40.