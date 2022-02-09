Tatum’s head basketball coach Brett Carr celebrated his 500th win in his coaching career after his team defeated the West Rusk Raiders 96-38 during Monday night’s home game.
This win boosted the Eagles to an 11-0 undefeated district record.
Carr had been coaching for 24 years and has been with Tatum for 18 of those years. He lead the Eagles to a state finalist title three times in 2011, 2014, and 2021.
Carr’s overall record is now 500-281. He has recorded 419 of those 500 wins while coaching the Tatum Eagles.
“It is such a blessing to get to coach kids,” Carr wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m grateful for all the great young men I have had the privilege to have in our program. I’m grateful for the many parents who have supported our program over the years. I am amazed at the talented guys who have assisted me, coached me, and that we have coached against. I’m thankful for the support last night, but also for 30 years of being involved in terrific communities.”
In the first quarter of Monday night’s game, West Rusk’s Jaxon Farquhar attempted to put the Raiders ahead with a field goal, but the Eagles stormed ahead and left the Raiders in the dust with a 26-13 lead.
Tatum’s Aiden Anthony then put four points up on the scoreboard, and teammate Ty Bridges scored three points to increase their lead in the second half.
West Rusk tried to catch up, as their own Geremiah Smith made two free throw attempts with less than five minutes in the second quarter.
Tatum’s Kendall Williams and Kendric Malone both made noise on the court during the third quarter as Williams scored 12 points for the Eagles and Malone scored nine points.
The Eagles defended their lead in the final quarter.
Tatum also traveled to take on the Arp Tigers in a district match on Tuesday. However, results were not avaliable as of press time.
The Eagles will play their third game of the week with an on-the-road game at 6 p.m. on Friday against Elysian Fields’ Yellowjackets.
Last month, Tatum defeated the Yellowjackets 101-33 in a home district game. Elysian Fields has a 0-10 record and is ranked in last place, as of press time.