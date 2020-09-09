Friday night, the Tatum Eagles (2-0) played hard-nosed defense and held off the state ranked Daingerfield Tigers (1-1) 17-8. After scoring on their initial drive, the Eagles fell behind 8-7 when Daingerfield scored and converted for two. Tatum scored to take the lead on the opening drive of the third. A field goal at the start of the fourth gave the Eagles a two-possession lead.
“I was very pleased with the victory,” stated Tatum Head Coach Jason Holman. “It was a great team victory because it took all three phases (offense, defense, kicking game) for us to win.” “I thought Coach (Bradley) Gandy and the defensive staff did an outstanding job in getting our players ready to play. We played a very good Daingerfield ball club on Friday night.”
Chances? The Tigers had some. But, they lost a fumble into the endzone which Tatum recovered, and had misfired on several passes. This is to take nothing away from the Tatum defense who shut down the Tigers on four plays inside the four. “I thought that CJ and Trey fight particularly played well on the defensive line,” stated Holman. “It was not easy chasing their QB all night. And our defensive secondary played well. We kept players in front and had two interceptions,” he added.
The Eagles won the toss and deferred. Starting at their 18, the Tigers put together two first downs with passes from senior QB Zaylon Jeter to WR Braxton Jimmerson for 14 and 17 yards. At their own 47, the drive stalled, and after a bad snap and a punt, the Eagles started at their own 35.
Highlighted by completions of seven yards from QB Kendrick Malone to WR Jayden Boyd and 15 to WR Ty Bridges, the Eagles had a first down at the 17. The first play lost three and then Malone found WR Quiston Sheffield on the left side at the 10. Sheffield broke a tackle and raced to the endzone. The Eagles traveled 65 yards in seven plays. Senior K Omar Rodriguez tacked on the PAT and with 5:25 to go in the first the Eagles led 7-0.
Starting at their own 12 following a chop-block penalty on the kickoff, the Tigers would answer going 88 yards in 16 plays. Daingerfield converted one third-down situation and two fourth-downs along the way. On a fourth and eight scramble, Jeter’s 10-yard shuffle pass to Dee Lewis tallied for six. He then connected with Martez Allen in the back of the endzone for two. At 9:18 of the second, Daingerfield led 8-7.
Neither team was able to sustain a drive for the remainder of the first half. The Eagles received the kick to start the third.
Halftime comments to the team proved to be effective. After a nifty 20 plus yard return from Dalone Fuller, the Eagles then marched 57 yards in five plays for the go-ahead score. Junior RB Daymian Smith rushed for three and then lost two. Malone found Boyd for 15 to give the Eagles a first and ten at the D’field 41. A missed pass set up second and ten and Smith broke tackles and made a determined run of 41 for the score. With the third quarter less than two minutes old, with the Omar Rodriguez PAT, the Eagles had regained the lead 14-8.
The Tiger’s next two drives were stopped by a Dexter Monroe intercept and a fumble lost in the endzone that was brought out to the two. A wild series followed.
Starting to scrimmage at the two-yard line, Smith broke loose and was finally brought down after a gain of 70 to the Tiger 28. A bad snap was recovered by Malone for a loss of 17 back to the 45. Facing a second and 26, RB Ty Hollins rushed for 36 to give the Eagles first and goal at the nine. Hollins rushed for seven to the two. Tatum recovered their own fumble but lost two back to the four. With a third and goal from the four, the Tiger defense rose up and stopped Smith for no gain as the third quarter ended.
As the fourth began, Rodriguez kicked a 20-yard field goal to give the Eagles the lead 17-8.
Aided by three Tatum major distance penalties, the Tigers marched from their 25 to the Tatum eight where they had a first and goal. Jayden Wallace rushed for one, Jeter threw incomplete, and Dee Lewis rushed for three, setting up a fourth and goal from the four. A reverse to Allen whose pass went incomplete ended the threat and the Eagles took over.
Tatum then drove from their four, used 3:44 off the clock, ran out of downs, and punted back to the Tigers. A D’Co Wright return gave the Tigers a first down at the Eagle 45. A Jeter pass to Caleb Nixon netted two, but he misfired on the other three and Tatum took over at 1:57 to play.
There was one more burst of offense for Tatum. Ty Hollins broke loose from the 45 and raced 42 yards to the Tiger 13 before he was hauled down. The Eagles then ran out the clock.
Tatum (2-0) hosts Pittsburg (0-2) Friday night at Eagle Stadium. “It’s always dangerous with a 2-0 team plays an 0-2 team that is hungry for a win. They will pull out all the stops,” concluded Holman. The Daingerfield Tigers (1-1) travel to Sabine (2-0).