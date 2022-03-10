Multiple Tatum student-athletes were given All-District awards for their performance during their basketball season. The Tatum Eagles just finished their remarkable season on Saturday with a heartbreaking 60-75 loss to the Madison Trojans in the regional finals.
Senior Jayden Boyd was named Unanimous District MVP and Academic All-District. Last month, Boyd celebrated National Signing Day by signing a letter of commitment to Lamar University on Feb. 2.
Senior Kendric Malone also earned the Unanimous District Offensive MVP title and a spot in the Academic All-District list. Malone has announced on his Twitter account that he has received multiple offers from Fort Hays State University, Hendrix, and Louisiana Christian.
Freshman Jordan Chambers received the Newcomer of the Year award. Chambers is the only freshman on the team, and the remaining nine members are seniors.
Seniors Kendall Williams, Ty Bridges, and Aidan Anthony were all named to First Team All-District with other athletes in their district. All three student-athletes also earned the Academic All-District award.
Senior Drake Walton was listed in the Second Team All-District.
Senior Tiki Lloyd was an honorable mention in All-District awards.
Earlier in the season, the senior Tatum Eagles celebrated the 100th win of their basketball careers against the Chapel Hill Red Devils in the area championship playoff game. The Eagles won 68-43.
Tatum’s head basketball coach Brett Carr also celebrated his 500th career win during a district game against West Rusk. The Eagles won 96-38.
The Tatum Eagles went undefeated in district play and went into triple-digits seven times this season.