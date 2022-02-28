LONGVIEW LOBO ARENA - Tuesday night the Tatum Eagles (26-5) defeated the Sabine Cardinals (6-20), 98-46 to win the Bi-District round of the Class 3A basketball tournament. After an initial 2-2 tie, the Eagles would take a three-point lead at 6-3, and that was as close as the Cardinals ever got. The first quarter ended with Tatum up 28-5. Jalen Boyd scored 10 and Drake Walton chipped in seven for the top scorers in the first.
Eagle Aidan Anthony scored 10 in the second with Ty Bridges adding nine to pace the Eagles in the second to a 59-17 score at the break. Fifteen of those 19 points were threes.
After three quarters, the Eagles were up by 50, 78-28. The Cardinals had their best offense in the fourth netting 18 while the Eagles notched 20 for the final score.
For the night for Tatum, Anthony was the high scorer with 20, Boyd added 18, Kendric Malone added 15 while Bridges finished with 14. Kendall Williams had 11, Walton added seven, Tiki Lloyd had six, while Jaylen Jones, TyDarius Webb, and EJ Lloyd each had a bucket. Jordan Chambers had one.
Before the game, Tatum Head Coach Brett Carr commentioned that the Eagles needed to come out and play or the result would be one and done and the season would be over. After the contest, he was happy with the result.
“I liked that we played aggressive defense without getting into foul trouble and we weren’t selfish, we shared the basketball.” He noted that the team had to play better because the competition was going to get a lot better.
The defense was indeed aggressive forcing 12 turnovers early that the Eagles were able to convert into points. Carr notched career win number 500 earlier this year. Some of those wins came as the head coach at Henderson. For the past few years, Carr has stressed a “family” concept of how to play and respect your teammates. This idea was amplified, to a degree on Thursday night. Tatum Assistant Coach Dan Carr is a first cousin. Tuesday night’s opponent, Sabine Cardinals Head Coach Colby Carr is a second cousin. Family love can only extend so far.
The Eagles advance to play Chapel Hill (Mt. Pleasant) in the Area Round. Chapel Hill 26-8, (8-4) defeated New Boston 75-59 Tuesday night to advance. The game will again be played at Longview Lobo with a tipoff time of either 6:30 or 7.