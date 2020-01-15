The Lady Lions appeared to have everything under control Friday night building a half-time lead of 22-14 behind the low post play of Taylor Helton, who scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half.
But many coaches will say that games are won or lost at the free throw line.
Spring Hill Pirates outscored the Lady Lions 25 to 15 down the stretch, hitting a pair of free throws to win 39-37.
A combination of Helton fouling out in the last 70 seconds and a cold performance at the free throw line by Henderson (3-for-11) didn’t help matters any.
Spring Hill’s Borens was a sharp shooter on the night canning three treys, including the game-tying shot with 1:06 left on the clock.
Spring Hill was 8-for-10 from the charity stripe on the night.
Henderson traveled to Cumberland for a district game Tuesday night. They will take on Chapel Hill Friday night at home.
SH 7 7 11 14 – 39
HHS4 18 6 9 – 37
SH (39) Borens 11, Seyer 3, Alexander 6, Stoval 4, Blake 10, McGee 5.
HHS (37) Medford 2, Anthony 4, Spriggs 5, Dunham 4, Mosley 2, Roquemore 2, Helton 18.