Multiple sports camps around Rusk County are keeping students active through their summer break as they learn new skills and tune up current ones in their favorite sports.
The Henderson Lady Lions softball team is running two camps for Pre-K through fifth-grade students in the morning and for sixth-graders through incoming freshman afterward.
The camp is free for any interested students, but students had to register before May 18.
Campers worked with the 2022 varsity Lady Lions to sharpen their pitching, batting, and many other skills.
The Lady Lions just wrapped up their season with an 8-2 conference record, sealing the district runner-up title. They advanced to the bi-district round against Texarkana’s Pleasant Grove
Carlisle’s Rocky Baker and Clay Baker are also holding their 28th annual baseball camp for 6 through 14-year-olds from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henderson Sports Complex by Wylie Primary School.
The Bakers also welcomed high school state champion coach Wesley Colley, Tenaha High School baseball coach Bob Tamplin, Jarvis Christian College head coach Mike Holochuck, East Texas Baptist University’s graduate assistant Kyle Broussard, and multiple other high school and college coaches as guest instructors.
Rocky Baker has coached five state champion teams, four World Series teams, and one national championship team. He is also the athletic director for the Carlisle Indians and coaches varsity baseball.
Clay Baker played for Weatherford Junior College, Northwestern State University, and the University of Texas at Tyler and went on to play professionally for the Windy City Thunderbolts in Illinois. During his college career, he earned 1st Team All Conference, 1st Team All Region, All-American, and Player-of-the-Year honors.
Under experienced instructions, campers tuned up their skills in pitching, outfield, infield, hitting, and catching.
The camp will wrap up on Thursday.
Henderson’s basketball coaches will be holding another camp on Monday through Thursday at the high school. Registration will held on the first day of camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a fee of $15. All campers will receive a t-shirt.
The basketball camp is open to first through sixth graders. Campers will work closely with coaches to improve their skills and learn new drills.
The Lady Lions Basketball team is also holding a summer league through June 28, with weekly games on Tuesday nights. Registration for the league ended on May 3.
Dance Xtreme Texas, LLC also tenatively plans on holding dance camps for all ages that were announced shortly before the April 4th storm left the studio with severe damage.
For intermediate and advanced dancers over the age of 10, Dance Xtreme offers four two-day sessions of intensive classes with guest intructors from local college’s dance departments starting late June and through the month of July. Interested dance students can attend all four sessions or select the ones they are the most interested in.
Information regarding the session schedule and itinerary for each session can be found on Dance Xtreme Texas, LLC’s Facebook page or website.
Dance Xtreme Texas, LLC plans on hosting various other themed camps for younger dancers. Themes include Moana and Friends, Off to Join the Circus, Princess Academy, Peace, Love Remix, a Frozen Adventure, and a neon dance camp. Specific dates and registration information can be found on Dance Xtreme Texas, LLC’s Facebook page or website.
Because storm damage ended Dance Xtreme Texas’s season early, they will be offering discounts on summer camps to their students who were enrolled at the time of the storm.
Kilgore College is also offering a softball skills camp, a twirling camp, a youth football camp, dance camps with the Rangerettes this month and boys’ and girls’ basketball camps in July.
Later in the summer, Tatum will be holding a volleyball camp with sessions for third-grade students through incoming freshman. Last summer, students all the way from Groesbeck attended their volleyball camp.