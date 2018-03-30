TYLER — For just the second time since 2005, both Henderson soccer teams are into the second round of the postseason together thanks to a pair of bi-district wins Thursday at All Saints Episcopal School.
The Lions shutout Mineola 2-0, while the Lady Lions earned a 2-1 victory over Athens. The boys move on to face Pittsburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lobo Stadium in Longview. The girls take on Pleasant Grove Monday at Spring Hill.
The last two times both teams advanced out of the first round together came in 2015 and ‘05.
“It’s always good when you can have both programs succeeding,” said Lions coach Evan Dean. “Hopefully both of us can get a couple of wins and get to the next round.”
Lions
It took nearly 55 minutes for the Lions to break the ice, but they scored twice in the final 25 minutes to earn the win.
Mineola used its outside speed to get down the sideline several times in the first half, and Henderson keeper Trace Tidwell had a diving save with 18 seconds to go in the half to keep the game scoreless at the break. It was one of three saves for Tidwell in the first 40 minutes with another coming in a 1-and-1 situation with an oncoming rusher.
The Lions’ best chance to score came in the final minutes as well when Lincoln Cox flicked a ball to the right side of the net. The Mineola keeper made a diving attempt at the ball, but it sailed a couple of inches wide of the net.
“We were very timid and sluggish in the first half, and that’s something we can learn from going forward,” said Dean.
Axel Romero had a header go over the crossbar 10 minutes into the second half but nearly eight minutes later made good on another. He took a free kick from teammate Saul Quintanilla, outjumped the defender in the box and sent the ball to the far post to put the Lions up 1-0.
Sevastion Deleon missed wide from 25 yards out a minute after Romero’s goal, and Salvador Bazaldua had a header batted away at the very last second by the Mineola keeper with 14 minutes to go.
Tidwell made another diving save with 8:45 remaining, and the Lions capitalized a minute later when Cox passed to the middle of the field to Bazaldua.
He got to the ball a split second before the Minoela keeper and flicked it into the net to double the Lions lead to 2-0.
Mineola’s keeper had two diving stops with about four minutes left to keep the final score at 2-0.
“We kind of slept through the first half, but our defense got organized at the break, and we were able to shut down their long ball attack (in the second half),” said Dean. “In the first half they were all over us. We got solid in the back, and the midfield played a lot better.”
Lady Lions
Jailene Castaneda had two saves over the final 10 minutes, and Henderson held on for just its second playoff win since 2009.
The Lady Lions got on the board in the first half when Dabria Shanks finished off a Lily Morales corner kick, and the lead stayed 1-0 into the half.
Castaneda and Athens’ keeper both had two stops in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
Castaneda leaped to block a shot less than two minutes into the half, and teammate Jennifer Galvan slid and deflected a ball out of bounds near the post after it had slipped past Castaneda.
Athens, meanwhile, saved shots from Henderson’s Delaney Lee and Lizmar Cibrian in the opening minutes of the second half.
Kayla Cervantes got off a shot with 17:09 remaining that was blocked by the Athens keeper. But it rebounded right to Cibrian, who was there for the putback and a 2-0 cushion.
Athens was credited with a penalty kick, which it converted, when Castaneda collided with a player inside the box 24 seconds later to trim the deficit to 2-1.
But Castaneda blocked a ball with 12:05 left and had another save with 7:55 remaining to help Henderson advance.
“A two-goal lead is the worst you can have,” said Lady Lions coach Randy Hammontree. “Because once they scored, Athens had all of the momentum.
“We were able to hold them out the rest of the way, and (keeper) Jailene played well for us. She’s stepped up time and time again for us, and other than that one penalty kick, she played well. I’m extremely excited we got the win.”