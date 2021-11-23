West Rusk’s Lady Raiders (2-1) fell short 21-46 in Tuesday’s home non-district basketball game against Gladewater’s Sabine Cardinals (4-0).
The game was off to somewhat of a slow start as both teams sized each other up, but the Lady Cardinals pulled ahead by the end of the first quarter, winning 7-5.
The second quarter saw much more action. Sabine’s Maddie Furrh whipped around stole a Lady Raider pass, darting down the court. West Rusk’s Ravon Pryor chased after her but could not regain the ball in time, as Furrh shoots a layup. The Lady Raiders gain the lead for a moment, but the Lady Cardinals refused to stay down and quickly bounced back. The ball was knocked out of West Rusk’s hands, and both teams scrambled to regain control of the ball. However, Sabine’s Ashlynn Davis came out on top.
Once they were down to Sabine’s side of the court, Lady Cardinal Claudia Simmons shot a flawless three-pointer, widening the gap between them and West Rusk.
By the end of the quarter, Sabine added 14 points to the scoreboard and the Lady Raiders only added four.
West Rusk quickly moved the ball near their goal at the beginning of the third quarter, but the Lady Cardinals quickly regained the ball before the Lady Raiders could score, moving the ball toward their goal.
However, West Rusk’s Piper Morton stole the ball and raced down the court, but Furrh gained speed on her and blocked her shot.
With mere seconds left in the quarter, Sabine’s Breanna Evans raced to bring the ball to her goal and quickly shot a three-pointer, which went in as the time buzzer went off. Sabine was ahead 31-15.
The final quarter sealed the Lady Cardinal’s fate as the match’s winners, with two three-pointers from Davis and a fast break from Ally Gresham.
On Monday, the Lady Raiders will host Big Sandy (1-2) for an afternoon non-district match at 2 p.m. Then, on Tuesday, West Rusk will travel to Martinsville (0-1) for another afternoon match at 2 p.m.
The Lady Raiders will start their district season by hosting Harleton’s Lady Wildcats at 5 p.m. on Dec. 17. Last season, the Lady Wildcats won against West Rusk 50-46.