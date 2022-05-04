Many Rusk County student-athletes competed in their regional track and field competition late last week brought home several awards. Some of these athletes qualified to advance to the UIL State track and field competition in Austin, TX later this month.
Delisha “Dede” Davis from Mt. Enterprise competed Friday and Saturday at her regional track meet in Palestine. Davis will now advance to the UIL State meet in the 300-meter hurdles event after placing second.
From Henderson High School, sophomore Cason Weatherton will advance to UIL State in seated shot put. Weatherton was born with one leg due to amniotic band syndrome, but that does not stop him from competing.
“[Cason] started a completely new sport just a month ago, and neither one of us really knew what we were getting into,” his coach, Kyle Farrell, posted on Facebook. “Now, he’s going to State! [I] can’t even begin to express how proud I am of this kid!”
Junior Deandre Thomas from Laneville finished as a regional champion in shot put won with a throw of 45’2 and qualified to compete at State.
His track and field teammates, Adolfo Martinez, Joseph Clark, Dee Lewis, Elissa Petrey, and LaTiyana Loftis, also competed at regionals but did not advance to state.
The West Rusk Raider track team made school history at their regional competition as they earned a regional championship as a team. These student-athletes will advance to State competition.
The UIL State competition will take place at the University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium from May 12th through the 14th.